The Best Olive Garden Soup To Choose For Your Soup And Salad Combo

Olive Garden is an Americanized version of an Italian paradise. Its never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks are a cult favorite for adult diners and kid foodies alike. The lunch special for the soup salad and breadsticks will cost you a little less than the dinner, but both are very reasonably priced. It can be difficult to decide which soup to order but we've simplified the process by sampling and ranking them from worst to best for you.

Olive Gardens makes all of its soups with fresh ingredients daily, which helps explain why we're so obsessed. Luckily, you don't have to choose just one soup. The policy allows patrons to have as many bowls of each as they want so long as they dine in. But if we were going to be stranded on a desert island and could only bring one of Olive Garden's soups with us, we would definitely be bringing the Zuppa Toscana. This soup checks all of our boxes for its texture, flavor, taste, and ingredients.