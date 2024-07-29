Olive Garden Cheese Graters Are Only Worth It For The Bragging Rights

Part of the fun of going to Olive Garden is the ceremony of it all, from the endless salad and breadsticks to the vaguely Italian decor. And though you probably don't exactly associate the place with tableside service, there is one element that qualifies, and that's when your server asks if you'd like freshly grated cheese on any of your food. You can get the cheese grated onto anything, from your soup or salad to pasta (though I haven't tried asking for it on dessert yet), and when you request it, your server will whip out a handy rotary-style grater and make it rain finely grated cheese onto your food.

Late last year, TikTok users learned that you could purchase the cheese graters straight from Olive Garden, thanks to a video from user @bo_gjerness. She asked if she could purchase one on her birthday and got an affirmative answer. A stitch response from popular user @jordan_the_stallion9 (which has over 15 million views now) made the story go viral. Olive Garden customers were asking for cheese graters to the point that the company caved in and sold them for a limited time on its website.

The brand of the cheese grater was identified as Zyliss, which means you can get it online for yourself. But if you're looking to save money, there are now cheaper options available that can save you a few bucks.

