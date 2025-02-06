The Store-Bought Bread Sticks That Are An Olive Garden Copycat
Despite its semi-bland interior and imitation of authentic Italian cuisine, the Olive Garden experience continues to delight us, and rightly so. We'll wait in those long lines, sit at those sticky booths, and ignore the fact that the Tour Of Italy dish isn't even fully Italian, just for a mere glimpse at the never-ending pasta bowl and those unlimited breadsticks. Ah, yes, even the words can send a crowd into a frenzy — Olive Garden breadsticks. Though it's been the source of jokes over the years, with people claiming to shove dozens of breadsticks into their purses, Olive Garden's breadsticks are the chain's highest-rated appetizer.
While the craving for breadsticks never stops, we can't have Olive Garden on speed dial at all times of the day and night. So, people have turned to Walmart's Great Value Garlic Bread Sticks as a convincing alternative. Olive Garden's breadstick phenomenon began the moment it opened its doors in 1982. These days, the chain restaurant goes through about 529 million breadsticks a year, with some individual locations serving more than 2000 breadsticks per night. So, how well do Walmart's breadsticks measure up? According to the internet, it's pretty damn close.
The internet's verdict on Walmart's Great Value Garlic Bread Sticks
According to an Olive Garden employee on TikTok, the restaurant's breadsticks are so irresistible because they are smothered in melted butter and house-made garlic salt after coming out of the oven. Olive Garden's breadsticks are known for being soft and chewy, not at all like the crunchy garlic knots or traditional bread you'd find at a local Italian restaurant. This is perhaps why Walmart's Great Value Bread Sticks are so comparable. Much like Olive Garden's breadsticks, the Great Value ones are pre-made with copious amounts of butter, salt, garlic powder, and other Italian seasonings. Walmart's version also shares its long, cylindrical shape with the Olive Garden breadsticks.
People on the internet have been fascinated with the Great Value breadstick swap, with one TikTok user even claiming they prefer these over the ones at Olive Garden. Generally, the internet has decided that although the Great Value Garlic Bread Sticks are delicious, they'll never be as good as the fresh breadsticks from Olive Garden. Other users suggest using breadstick dupes from Kroger or Sam's Club but still recommend ordering directly from Olive Garden when you can. Olive Garden got its head in the game when it partnered with Uber in 2024 to offer delivery options, but unfortunately, the delivery services aren't available on a large scale. For now, the Great Value Garlic Bread Sticks will suffice until Olive Garden starts selling its iconic breadsticks in grocery stores.