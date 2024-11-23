Olive Garden Is Delivering, But Only Through A Special Service
If you've ever wanted to get a Tour of Italy delivered from Olive Garden (chicken parmesan, lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo for you non-Olive Garden-speaking folks), some of you will soon be able to, thanks to a partnership between the restaurant chain and Uber Direct. The company announced earlier this year that it had been testing the waters for delivery.
But there are a few catches involved. Olive Garden isn't going in full steam quite yet; it's only starting in select locations by the end of this year. So, although your local OG might not deliver, its parent company, Darden Restaurants, hopes the program will be implemented nationwide by May 2025. And notice that it's via Uber Direct, not Uber Eats? Olive Garden will use an Uber delivery service, but Uber Direct differs from the wider consumer platform Uber Eats. Customers will eventually go directly through Olive Garden's channels for ordering, such as its website and mobile app.
Olive Garden's delivery service won't disrupt dine-in customers
If you've ever eaten at a restaurant and watched third-party delivery drivers shuttle in and out of that front door to make deliveries, you know all of that commotion can sometimes be disruptive to your dining experience. Olive Garden was mindful of that particular detail, so you won't see any drivers actually come inside. In fact, the company is setting up a process where employees will bring delivery orders out to drivers who will be waiting in designated pickup areas.
If you're wondering whether or not the food will travel well, the chain was hailed for its similar ranking of delivery and dine-in services. Although for some, half the fun of Olive Garden is being able to order a ridiculous amount of salad and endless breadsticks in person, ordering for delivery can have its perks as well. As long as the quality holds up, you can enjoy your favorite Olive Garden meal, whether fresh from the kitchen or driven across town.