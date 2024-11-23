Olive Garden Is Delivering, But Only Through A Special Service

If you've ever wanted to get a Tour of Italy delivered from Olive Garden (chicken parmesan, lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo for you non-Olive Garden-speaking folks), some of you will soon be able to, thanks to a partnership between the restaurant chain and Uber Direct. The company announced earlier this year that it had been testing the waters for delivery.

But there are a few catches involved. Olive Garden isn't going in full steam quite yet; it's only starting in select locations by the end of this year. So, although your local OG might not deliver, its parent company, Darden Restaurants, hopes the program will be implemented nationwide by May 2025. And notice that it's via Uber Direct, not Uber Eats? Olive Garden will use an Uber delivery service, but Uber Direct differs from the wider consumer platform Uber Eats. Customers will eventually go directly through Olive Garden's channels for ordering, such as its website and mobile app.