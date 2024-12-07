The Major Issue With Olive Garden's Tour Of Italy Dish
In the hierarchy of Italian chain restaurants, Olive Garden is up there among America's favorites. Some believe it's a charming, artisanal take on beloved Italian foods, while others think it's an imitation of the real thing, and unfortunately, they may be right. Olive Garden prides itself on serving authentic Italian food from its "Italian kitchen," promising a rich culinary journey through Italy's traditions. But one of its biggest menu items is deceiving customers. Olive Garden's Tour of Italy dish includes Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna Classico, and Chicken Parmigiana. The only problem is chicken parm is not authentically Italian, but rather Italian-American.
Italian versus Italian-American dishes are extremely similar. The biggest difference between the two is the point of origin. Italian dishes were created in Italy while Italian-American dishes are American-based takes on Italian foods. It's a common misconception, but for a restaurant that claims to serve authentic Italian food, it's a misrepresentation of the brand. Chicken parmigiana is an American spin on eggplant parmigiana, which was popular in Old World Italy due to the lack of availability and high cost of proteins. It wasn't until Italians emigrated to America long ago that the chicken parmigiana we know and love today came into existence, thanks to the increased accessibility of meats. This makes Olive Garden's inclusion of chicken parm in its Tour of Italy dish a nod to Italian-American cuisine, rather than a reflection of authentic Italian food.
Olive Garden's Tour of Italy dish misses an opportunity for authenticity
The other two items in Olive Garden's Tour of Italy dish are authentically Italian, which makes it strange that chicken parmigiana would be grouped into such a category. Lasagna appeared in the Italian city of Naples at some point during the Middle Ages but has taken dozens of spins over the years thanks to a combination of other cultures, but it's still considered an Italian-based dish. Fettuccine Alfredo can trace its roots back to Rome in the early 1900s, where chef Alfredo di Lelio created the now-famous dish for his sick wife. Instead of selecting other authentic Italian-based dishes such as Pasta al Pomodoro or a slow-roasted Porchetta, Olive Garden chose to have its Tour of Italy dish include chicken parmigiana, an Italian-American meal.
Chicken parmigiana isn't the only Italian-American dish on the Olive Garden menu. Italians do eat meatballs, but spaghetti and meatballs is a strictly Italian-American cuisine. Chicken marsala is a newer menu option at Olive Garden, and while it's made with Italian wine, the dish was actually created by the French. Olive Garden's Fried Mozzarella isn't even Italian-American, but rather an American creation (sans hyphen) from the Midwest. There are plenty of true Italian dishes on Olive Garden's menu (the Pasta e Fagioli, Five Cheese Ziti Al Forno, and Eggplant Parmigiana to name a few), but the Tour of Italy dish highlights an Italian-American staple, further blurring the lines between traditional Italian cuisine and Americanized versions of Italian classics.