The Major Issue With Olive Garden's Tour Of Italy Dish

In the hierarchy of Italian chain restaurants, Olive Garden is up there among America's favorites. Some believe it's a charming, artisanal take on beloved Italian foods, while others think it's an imitation of the real thing, and unfortunately, they may be right. Olive Garden prides itself on serving authentic Italian food from its "Italian kitchen," promising a rich culinary journey through Italy's traditions. But one of its biggest menu items is deceiving customers. Olive Garden's Tour of Italy dish includes Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna Classico, and Chicken Parmigiana. The only problem is chicken parm is not authentically Italian, but rather Italian-American.

Italian versus Italian-American dishes are extremely similar. The biggest difference between the two is the point of origin. Italian dishes were created in Italy while Italian-American dishes are American-based takes on Italian foods. It's a common misconception, but for a restaurant that claims to serve authentic Italian food, it's a misrepresentation of the brand. Chicken parmigiana is an American spin on eggplant parmigiana, which was popular in Old World Italy due to the lack of availability and high cost of proteins. It wasn't until Italians emigrated to America long ago that the chicken parmigiana we know and love today came into existence, thanks to the increased accessibility of meats. This makes Olive Garden's inclusion of chicken parm in its Tour of Italy dish a nod to Italian-American cuisine, rather than a reflection of authentic Italian food.