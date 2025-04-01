The Best Things To Order At Olive Garden If You Don't Like Pasta
A go-to spot for Italian-inspired cuisine, Olive Garden began its journey in 1982, when the chain opened its first restaurant in Orlando, Florida. The venture grew fast, expanding to 145 locations by 1989. Today, Olive Garden has over 900 restaurants in the U.S., with its largest markets in Texas, California, and Florida.
Well known for its Italian-American cuisine, Olive Garden has built its reputation on pasta dishes. From its range of pasta Alfredos to ravioli, tortellini, and lasagnas, the chain combines traditional Italian recipes with American-style comfort food. This begs the question — what options does the chain offer those who choose not to eat pasta, whether due to personal preference or dietary restrictions? Luckily, Olive Garden offers plenty of alternatives, ranging from hearty soups to seafood and poultry dishes.
Few would argue that Olive Garden's menu is huge. And with so many options, you might be forgiven for feeling slightly confused. Not to worry, though, because we have done the research for you. We consulted hundreds of customer reviews to bring you the best pasta-free creations that the restaurant has to offer. If you are curious about our selection criteria, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.
Zuppa Toscana
Hearty, savory, and aromatic, soups are a great starter to a satisfying meal, and the broths at Olive Garden are no exception. Listed alongside the chain's other pasta-free soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, Zuppa Toscana has impressed quite a few diners. Made with spicy Italian sausage, fresh kale, and russet potatoes, the creamy broth is a delicious take on the Italian classic. Like all Olive Garden's soups, Zuppa Toscana is prepared from scratch in-house daily using fresh ingredients including hand-chopped veggies.
Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana strays quite significantly from the Italian original. Rather than referring to one soup, in Italy, zuppa Toscana describes a range of soups served in the Tuscan region. One of the most popular of these is Minestra di Pane or bread soup composed of cannellini beans, slices of day-old bread, and a range of veggies, with the only ingredient that the two dishes have in common being kale.
Despite the fact that the chain's Zuppa Toscana may have very little to do with its Italian sibling — other than the name — it has received positive feedback from diners. For instance, one impressed TripAdvisor user who ordered the menu item says, "The food was great and the service was even better." Similarly, another TripAdvisor reviewer mentions that the soup is their favorite part of the meal at the restaurant.
Fried Mozzarella
As far as appetizers go, hungry diners could do much worse than fried mozzarella as a starter. Usually prepared as sticks, the dish consists of breaded and deep-fried pieces of mozzarella cheese. What makes these delicious morsels so memorable is the contrast between their crispy exterior and chewy, stretchy center.
Olive Garden's delicious spin on this popular snack comes with a marinara dipping sauce. However, unlike the typical stick-shaped fried mozzarella, the chain's version of the appetizer is served as flat, rectangular slices. Diners don't seem to mind this somewhat unique shape — in fact, when you think of it, the larger surface of the gooey snack makes the pieces more suitable for dipping, allowing each portion to hold more sauce.
The Fried Mozzarella at Olive Garden has received the thumbs up from diners. Jena Brown, who reviewed the chain for Business Insider, has said that the dish was decently portioned and satisfying. According to Brown, the snack's flatter shape gave it an ideal ratio of crispy crust and cheese. Other patrons on Yelp have also praised the dish, calling it "on point" and highlighting that its "cheese pull was A+."
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana is one of Olive Garden's traditional Italian dishes. In fact, one of the first recipes for the dish appeared in a Neapolitan cookbook in 1839.
Olive Garden's take on Eggplant Parmigiana doesn't stray all that far from the original, and includes fried breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, and mozzarella. The dish is served with spaghetti, however, if you ask to have the pasta replaced, the restaurant is likely to be more than happy to oblige.
The Eggplant Parmigiana at Olive Garden has been a hit with diners. A perfect example of this is one Yelp reviewer who describes the dish as very good, adding, "They gave me three slices of eggplant, so it was filling, and very satisfying." A TripAdvisor mirrors this view, saying, "It was cooked perfectly and was delicious."
Calamari
One of Olive Garden's few seafood offerings, fried calamari is a classic Mediterranean favorite. The specialty features tender squid sliced into rings, lightly breaded, and fried until crispy and golden. The dish comes with marinara and spicy ranch dipping sauces. Served as an appetizer, Olive Garden's fried calamari is perfect for sharing before the arrival of the main course.
While Olive Garden doesn't specialize in seafood, its fried calamari has received positive reception from diners for setting a flavorful tone for the rest of the meal. A case in point is one Facebook user who says, "Their calamari is sooooo good. It's hard to get calamari that isn't chewy. Not only was it nice and tender it stayed tender. Sometimes you have to eat it so fast before it turns chewy. Not here." A Yelp reviewer agrees, saying, "The calamari rings were crunchy and delicious, so much so my two year old liked it (he has never had calamari before) and my pregnant wife (she NEVER eats calamari)."
Stuffed Chicken Marsala
The origins of chicken Marsala can be traced to the Italian island of Sicily and more specifically the city of Marsala. The dish was created during the Napoleonic Wars of the 19th century by a Sicilian chef for the French residing in Sicily. The recipe for chicken Marsala was later brought to the U.S. by Italian immigrants, eventually becoming a beloved staple of Italian-American cuisine.
As an Italian-American restaurant, it's not surprising that Olive Garden features chicken Marsala on its menu. The restaurant's version of the dish comes with a Marsala mushroom sauce, presumably made with a fortified wine from Marsala, Sicily — a key ingredient of the traditional take on the dish. What makes Olive Garden's chicken Marsala unique is the fact that its grilled chicken breast is stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes. The dish is served with mashed potatoes.
Notably, Stuffed Chicken Marsala was taken off Olive Garden's menu during the COVID-19 pandemic, only to be brought back in December 2024 due to popular demand. A perfect illustration of this is one Reddit user who was enthused to see the dish back, saying, "I'm so excited. I shouldn't be this excited over food but I've been waiting for this for years!! [...] I've tried to replicate this recipe and cannot for the life of me get it to taste the same and it's so time consuming and difficult to get right. So happy." Driving the point home, several other reviews have described the dish as "delicious," "pretty good," and "amazing."
6-ounce Sirloin
While many would say that ordering a steak outside a steakhouse probably isn't the smartest idea, Olive Garden's 6-ounce Sirloin is an affordable and surprisingly decent option for those craving steak. The grilled cut is topped with a dollop of the restaurant's garlic herb butter. Notably, the dish also comes with a side of fettuccine Alfredo, so be sure to ask for a substitute if pasta isn't your thing. Luckily, Olive Garden offers plenty of sides, such as mixed vegetables, steamed asparagus, and mashed potatoes.
Olive Garden's 6-ounce Sirloin has received the green light from patrons. For example, one Reddit user says that they have never had a bad steak at the restaurant, adding, "It never fails. The steak is always so juicy and flavorful." A Facebook user shares this sentiment, saying, "We went to Olive Garden tonight due to the wait being too long at Longhorn. I really wanted a steak and was super skeptical about ordering one at a pasta place but dear lord that was one of the best steaks I've ever had and I've had a lot of steaks. I gave my husband one bite and we both agreed we'd be back just to order steaks."
Shrimp Fritto Misto
Fritto misto is an Italian culinary specialty that consists of seafood, meat, and vegetables coated in batter and deep fried. Ideal for sharing with friends and loved ones, Olive Garden's version of the dish is made with over a pound of shrimp, along with bell peppers and onions — all breaded and fried to golden perfection. The appetizer is served with both marinara and spicy ranch dipping sauces.
Diners have praised Olive Garden's Shrimp Fritto Misto for both its flavor and generous portion size. One notable example comes from a satisfied Facebook user who refers to the dish as "Olive Garden's best work." A Yelp reviewer echoes this sentiment, noting, "It was hot, crispy, and very flavorful. The portion was huge and I had plenty to take home." Yet another patron highlights that the fried shrimp and veggies pair perfectly with the spicy ranch sauce that accompanies the dish.
Dipping sauces with breadsticks
From Stuffed Ziti Frittata to Toasted Ravioli, Olive Garden doesn't lack in the appetizer department. In fact, the chain is well-known for starters — and mains — that appeal to a wide range of palates. As such, it may come as a surprise that one of Olive Garden's most popular starters features dipping condiments. The choice of sauces includes freshly-prepared Alfredo, marinara, and five cheese marinara. The three dipping sauces are served warm and come with freshly-baked breadsticks.
Olive Garden's dipping sauces have received favorable feedback from patrons. In fact, The Takeout has rated the dish as the best app on the restaurant's menu, in particular praising the marinara sauce for being perfectly seasoned and cooked down to a rich and hearty consistency. The Alfredo sauce has also impressed diners, with some questioning whether it's the same creamy mixture that's served on the chain's Alfredo pastas. Mystery solved — according to a line cook at the restaurant, this is indeed the case.
Grilled Chicken Margherita
Listed alongside other chicken-based dishes, such as Chicken Tortellini Alfredo and Chicken Parmigiana, Olive Garden's Grilled Chicken Margherita is a delicious Italian-inspired creation. The pasta-free dish shares several ingredients with Margherita pizza, including tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. However, aside from these, the chain's grilled chicken breast is also topped with lemon garlic sauce. Olive Garden's Grilled Chicken Margherita is served alongside parmesan garlic broccoli.
The Grilled Chicken Margherita at Olive Garden has garnered enthusiastic praise from many diners. One Yelp reviewer, who says they avoid carbs, says that the menu offering is delicious, elaborating, "This dish is a winner. I highly recommend [it]." In a similar vein, a satisfied TripAdvisor user notes, "The Grilled Chicken Margherita is a meal you would have if you were on a keto diet — it doesn't have a lot of carbs yet it's filled with protein. [...] The Grilled Chicken Margherita is a good dish if you're eating clean. The chicken isn't dry, and the plate consists of a lot of flavors."
Herb-Grilled Salmon
Salmon can be prepared in a variety of ways, with each method bringing out different aspects of this rich, flaky fish. From grilling and pan-searing to poaching and smoking, salmon can be as simple or as elaborate as your free time and creativity allow. However, if you do not feel like cooking, heading over to Olive Garden might just be the next best thing. The chain's salmon is grilled and crowned with garlic herb butter and comes with parmesan garlic broccoli for a little veggie balance.
There is no denying it — pasta is full of carbs. This makes Olive Garden's Herb-Grilled Salmon such an appealing choice for those on low-carb and keto diets. This has been highlighted by Sara Lindberg in her article for Business Insider, where she lists the salmon as one of the dishes at the restaurant recommended by dietitians due to its high protein content and healthy fats. However, it's not just the salmon's nutritional profile that has impressed diners — many have also commented on the quality of the dish. For instance, one Yelp reviewer has called the dish "bombdotcom," while a TripAdvisor user has said that they love the menu offering.
Chicken Parmigiana
Many think of chicken parmigiana as an Italian dish, unaware that the culinary specialty is actually an Americanized version of melanzane alla parmigiana, or eggplant parmigiana. While the Italian recipe features slices of breaded eggplant layered with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese, Italian immigrants in America adapted the dish to include chicken, which was more affordable in the U.S. than Italy at the time.
Staying true to the Italian-American tradition, the Chicken Parmigiana at Olive Garden features parmesan-breaded chicken breasts topped with homemade marinara and melted Italian cheeses. While the dish comes with spaghetti, you can ask a server to swap the pasta for another side dish.
Abigail Abesamis Demarest, who reviewed Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana for Business Insider, called it "a clear winner," adding that it had a crispy exterior and a moist interior, and was finished with the perfect amount of cheese and homemade marinara sauce. A Yelp reviewer, who regularly orders the dish, also recommends it, saying, "Ordering the chicken and beef options are the way to go as those are never overcooked or undercooked." Some other adjectives used to describe Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana have included "my go to," "my favorite thing," and "solid and tasty."
Black Tie Mousse Cake
For many, no meal is complete without dessert. Olive Garden definitely caters to sweet cravings with a range of treats including classic Italian flavors and American favorites. For example, the restaurant offers creamy Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert made with layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers and creamy custard. Closer to home, you have the Strawberry Cream Cake, a sponge cake with sweet vanilla cream and strawberries.
Despite the numerous options, one of the most popular desserts at Olive Garden is the Black Tie Mousse Cake — and there is a good reason why. Layered with chocolate cake, dark chocolate cheesecake, and custard mousse, the rich dessert is a chocoholic's dream.
"Black Tie Mousse Cake looks much less ridiculous than a moose wearing a black tie," the team at Olive Garden proclaim humorously. While this may be a joke, Olive Garden certainly takes this dessert seriously, as evidenced by diner feedback. For instance, one TikTok reviewer says, "This is so good. It's one of our favorite cakes." A Facebook user agrees, noting, "This has got to be the best dessert, bar none. I get it to go every time I go to the Olive Garden, which is as often as possible."
Methodology
Despite their worldwide popularity, pasta dishes aren't for everyone. Some people find them too heavy or simply don't enjoy their texture. Others avoid pasta due to dietary restrictions that require them to follow gluten-free or low-carb diets. No matter the reason, it's always nice to have a variety of culinary options.
With Olive Garden's extensive menu, diners can explore a range of flavors that go beyond pasta. From rich soups to grilled meats, the chain offers something for all tastes. To help you plan your next order at the restaurant, we have investigated the chain's pasta-free menu options. We have also read countless patron reviews to bring you a list of Olive Garden's top no-pasta dishes. When considering these offerings, we took into account several factors, including each dish's ingredients, flavor, texture, and portion size.