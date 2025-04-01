The Best Things To Order At Olive Garden If You Don't Like Pasta

A go-to spot for Italian-inspired cuisine, Olive Garden began its journey in 1982, when the chain opened its first restaurant in Orlando, Florida. The venture grew fast, expanding to 145 locations by 1989. Today, Olive Garden has over 900 restaurants in the U.S., with its largest markets in Texas, California, and Florida.

Well known for its Italian-American cuisine, Olive Garden has built its reputation on pasta dishes. From its range of pasta Alfredos to ravioli, tortellini, and lasagnas, the chain combines traditional Italian recipes with American-style comfort food. This begs the question — what options does the chain offer those who choose not to eat pasta, whether due to personal preference or dietary restrictions? Luckily, Olive Garden offers plenty of alternatives, ranging from hearty soups to seafood and poultry dishes.

Few would argue that Olive Garden's menu is huge. And with so many options, you might be forgiven for feeling slightly confused. Not to worry, though, because we have done the research for you. We consulted hundreds of customer reviews to bring you the best pasta-free creations that the restaurant has to offer. If you are curious about our selection criteria, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.