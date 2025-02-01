Olive Garden's Best Soup On The Menu Is A Comforting Classic

Although the Olive Garden is a chain of Italian restaurants, the company isn't exactly known for the authenticity of its Italian food. In other words, the restaurant serves up Americanized versions of Italian food. Despite this, it is a long-running company that continues to delight us with the experience of familiar dishes, a casual atmosphere, relatively low prices, and signature "endless" options, including its signature soups. which are all made fresh in-house. We recently ranked all four of Olive Garden's soups from worst to best and found a clear winner in Zuppa Toscana, a creamy and hearty soup that instantly comforts.

Over the decades, many customers were introduced to Zuppa Toscana through the company's popular never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks option, which gives diners unceasing amounts of each item. Whereas Olive Garden's minestrone soup is brothy and loaded with vegetables, Zuppa Toscana is a creamy, filling soup made with mildly spicy Italian sausage, kale, and chunks of potatoes. It's suitable as a first course, but only if you keep the portion small; however, It's also the perfect kind of soup to be eaten as an entree, especially if your appetite isn't as big as required by the restaurant's endless bowls of pasta. Zuppa Toscana is surprisingly flavorful and just right for dipping those warm, soft garlic breadsticks that abound at every Olive Garden table.