Does Olive Garden Make Its Soups Fresh In-House?

Known for its not-quite-authentic take on Italian classics and table-side cheese grating ("Say when," the waiter tells you — but what if you never do?), the Olive Garden experience continues to delight us and defy expectations, simply by doing what it does. Some of the most beloved dishes, besides the addictive breadsticks, are the delectable soups (look here for the definitive ranking from best to worst), of which there are four: Chicken and gnocchi, minestrone, pasta e fagioli, and zuppa toscana. As tasty as they are, though, are they made fresh in-restaurant?

As a matter of fact, they are. Speaking with PopSugar, a representative for Olive Garden told them that the soups are "made by hand and from scratch every morning." Kitchen staff use "fresh, whole ingredients" (they're even hand-chopping vegetables, like zucchini, carrots, and celery) to create the soups — they don't come to the store frozen in bags, as in other chains. Next time you sit down and enjoy unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, know that someone's hard work went into making the former with their own two hands.