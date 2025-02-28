Mistakes Everyone Makes When Grilling Chicken

Americans are huge fans of chicken dishes, with the average American consuming almost 100 pounds of poultry each year. Mild in flavor and succulent in texture, white meat is the perfect medium for absorbing marinades and spices, making it ideal for everything from simple meals to elaborate feasts. As such, it's little surprise that chicken plays a starring role in countless culinary creations from fast food staples like chicken wings to hearty classics such as chicken pot pie.

No matter whether it's chicken breast, thighs, wings, or even the entire bird, grilling is one of the healthiest — and tastiest — ways to prepare white meat. This includes grilling it over charcoal or in a pan on a stovetop. If done correctly, both cooking styles result in delicious, smoky chicken without the need for excessive oil.

Although grilling chicken might appear as straightforward as tossing it on the grill, achieving flavorful and juicy poultry can be surprisingly challenging. Ready to take your chicken grilling game to an entirely new level? Take a look at our roundup of the most common mistakes made by home chefs when grilling chicken!