The Common Marinade Mistake That Is Ruining Your Chicken Dishes

For best results when marinating poultry, it's ideal to keep the marinating time between 30 and 60 minutes when using an acidic marinade. For non-acidic marinades, you can extend the marination time to anywhere from 2 hours to 24 hours. When marinating chicken breasts specifically, it's important to reduce the time even further, as they can easily become over-cured; resulting in a dry and unpleasant texture. And if you've already cut your chicken into slices or chunks, the marinating time should be shortened, as smaller pieces absorb the flavors more quickly.

However, if you prefer a longer marinating time but still want to use an acidic marinade, you can add the acid just 30 minutes before cooking to help preserve the meat's texture while still benefiting from the flavor. Another thing to keep in mind when using a marinade containing acids is to avoid metal containers, as the chemical reaction can alter the flavor. It's best to use glass containers or resealable plastic storage bags for marinating and storing your food in the fridge.

Does freezing stop the marination? The answer is no, but it's best not to freeze your chicken or any meat in marinades. Even when frozen, the meat is still exposed to the acid, and ice crystals can form, making the meat even mushier. Once you find the perfect marinade, you ought to keep the recipe in your back pocket so you always know what to cook.