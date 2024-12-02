Olive Garden Is Bringing Back 2 Dishes Fans Have Begged For

Olive Garden takes care of its family. Based on a huge volume of requests from fans of the Italian restaurant chain, it's bringing back two beloved dishes. Starting today, December 2, you can once again order Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo and Stuffed Chicken Marsala when visiting the restaurant.

These two entrees were removed from Olive Garden menus in the wake of the pandemic, but according to Olive Garden's parent company Darden Restaurants, patrons have requested these unique meals' return literally every day via social media and in-person dining. At the time of the menu change, the restaurant cited the complexity of the dishes as unsustainable during lockdown. In an email to CBS MoneyWatch, Olive Garden spokeswoman Brittany Baron noted that the chain "streamlined our menus to help simplify operations and ensure the highest level of execution for our guests." However, in the face of flagging sales, Darden decided to bring back these fan favorites among other tweaks to the menu, including adding garlic herb as a sauce option to its Never Ending Pasta Bowl deal. The restaurant is also launching a pilot delivery service via Uber Direct, so check your local Olive Garden's options for bringing one or both of these iconic dishes straight to your door.