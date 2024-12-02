Olive Garden Is Bringing Back 2 Dishes Fans Have Begged For
Olive Garden takes care of its family. Based on a huge volume of requests from fans of the Italian restaurant chain, it's bringing back two beloved dishes. Starting today, December 2, you can once again order Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo and Stuffed Chicken Marsala when visiting the restaurant.
These two entrees were removed from Olive Garden menus in the wake of the pandemic, but according to Olive Garden's parent company Darden Restaurants, patrons have requested these unique meals' return literally every day via social media and in-person dining. At the time of the menu change, the restaurant cited the complexity of the dishes as unsustainable during lockdown. In an email to CBS MoneyWatch, Olive Garden spokeswoman Brittany Baron noted that the chain "streamlined our menus to help simplify operations and ensure the highest level of execution for our guests." However, in the face of flagging sales, Darden decided to bring back these fan favorites among other tweaks to the menu, including adding garlic herb as a sauce option to its Never Ending Pasta Bowl deal. The restaurant is also launching a pilot delivery service via Uber Direct, so check your local Olive Garden's options for bringing one or both of these iconic dishes straight to your door.
The two fan-favorite dishes back on the Olive Garden menu
Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo consists of 6 ounces of grilled sirloin tips served over a heaping helping of fettuccine alfredo, which is mixed with gorgonzola cheese (a type of blue cheese) and spinach and then topped with balsamic vinegar and sun-dried tomatoes. Fettuccine alfredo is traditionally served with chicken, so adding steak makes a richer, more savory dish. And while blue cheeses can be polarizing to some because of the mold used to make the cheese, it pairs really well with steak. Many copycat versions of this recipe can be found online by enterprising home chefs, but now, diners can get the real thing for $20.99.
Stuffed Chicken Marsala is grilled chicken breast, stuffed with Italian cheeses like mozzarella and parmesan. Sun-dried tomatoes make an appearance here, too. The dish is served with a side of mashed potatoes. Both potatoes and chicken are topped with a creamy marsala sauce, which is traditionally made with Marsala wine, mushrooms, and garlic. While Olive Garden offers a Chicken Marsala Fettuccine dish on its current menu, fans missed the cheesy chicken and the lush bed of mashed potatoes. Now, the classic version returns, starting at $19.99.