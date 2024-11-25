Gorgonzola Vs Roquefort Vs Stilton Blue Cheese: What's The Difference?

Blue cheese is one of those polarizing creations that either earns applause or leaves people appalled. It's undeniably an acquired taste. For enthusiasts, it's that bold, pungent, and slightly piquant bite that elevates a simple dish like a savory mashed potato. But for others, the sight of its blue-green streaks is even enough to scare them away, let alone the intense flavor. Made from pasteurized cow, sheep, or goat milk, blue cheese gets its distinct flavor and appearance from the introduction of Penicillium mold during the cheese-making process. As it ages, the cheese is pierced with stainless steel needles or rods that allows oxygen to penetrate and stimulate mold growth, which forms its signature blue veins. While its "moldy" appearance might suggest an everlasting shelf, blue cheese can actually go bad without proper storage.

Though often associated with European roots, blue cheese has a century-old history in the U.S., with Wisconsin at the forefront of producing top-quality varieties. However, the most renowned blue cheeses still come from Europe. Among the many types, three remain the most celebrated: Gorgonzola, Roquefort, and Stilton. Despite their shared characteristic of blue marbling, each of these cheeses offers distinct differences in origin, dairy type, and taste, together highlighting the diversity within this unique, complex cheese category.