Given all the precautions usually taken to avoid ingesting mold, it may sound odd to encourage consumption of moldy cheese. However, mold is an important ingredient for what are known as blue cheeses, like gorgonzola. Otherwise, you should throw away moldy soft cheese, such as goat cheese, ricotta, or crumbled feta. While traditional blue cheeses like Roquefort hail from France, in recent years blue cheese production increased substantially stateside. Wisconsin in particular is now hailed as the blue cheese capital of America.

Blue cheese takes on its unique coloration and smell due to the introduction of a mold known as penicillium during the cheesemaking process. Penicillium will be added to either the milk or the cheese curd, depending on the type of blue cheese being produced. As the penicillium works its way through the cheese, it creates enzyme reactions that result in making the cheese's protein, known as casein, creamier. The enzymes created by penicillium also spread amino acids into the nooks and crannies of the cheese; anywhere the acids touch takes on the classic blue coloring.

Not only is penicillium safe to eat — it's a moldy cousin to penicillin, after all — but recent studies revealed that cheeses produced with mold can potentially have anti-inflammatory agents, helpful in preventing heart disease.

