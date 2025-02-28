Why We Won't Add Olive Garden's Bottled Light Italian Dressing To Our Cart

Here at The Takeout, we tested the best and worst Italian dressings you can buy at the grocery store, and the shocking result was that Olive Garden's light Italian dressing is among the worst. Yes, Olive Garden — the place where salad is known to be endless, and somehow, we are continually delighted by the experiences there. One would think that the "light" version wouldn't be too far off from the restaurant version, but as the reviewer noted, "This dressing seems like a sad symptom of toxic diet culture, and my beef with it is both culinary and philosophical." Now, that is really saying something.

Often times, when marketing plugs in diet buzz words like "light" or "low-fat," the product itself is completely unsatisfying. That's because brands often have to make up for the loss in flavor that occurs when you take away one main component by adding more of another. And more often than not, that added content is sugar. But as studies have shown, higher sugar content is actually more harmful to one's health than eating the full-fat version of a product. That's definitely the case with Olive Garden's light Italian dressing, and in fact, with all the light Italian dressings featured in our taste test!