How To Make A Balsamic Glaze With Just 2 Pantry Ingredients

Balsamic glaze is just the kind of secret ingredient that turns the simplest of meals into something sophisticated. Turnips? With some balsamic glaze, you've got a sweet update on a bitter root vegetable. Meatloaf? Mix some glaze in with the usual ketchup, and you'll find that the addition of this ingredient will change how you make meatloaf forever.

Best of all, making balsamic glaze from scratch only requires two items that are probably already in your pantry: balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Yep, it turns out you're just two ingredients and around 20 minutes away from creating a rich, tangy-sweet glaze that'll make you feel as if your kitchen has turned into a Michelin-starred restaurant.

The process is simple. You basically just simmer about one part brown sugar and four parts balsamic vinegar until the volume is reduced by half. Stir frequently over low heat, and you'll know it's ready when it can coat the back of a spoon. The mixture achieves a syrupy consistency and has a taste that perfectly balances acidity and sweetness. This homemade balsamic glaze is just more proof that you don't always need expensive ingredients to have expensive taste.