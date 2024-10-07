Meatloaf is a pretty standard staple of American cuisine. First appearing in American cookbooks in the late 1800s as a way to cheaply feed a family, early meatloaf recipes look very similar to the meatloaf recipes of today. Take your ground meat of choice (usually beef) and mix it with some sort of binder, like breadcrumbs and an egg or two, add some seasonings, and bake it, and you've got a meatloaf. Serve it with a veg or two and you have a filling, hearty meal that's the very definition of comfort food.

However, while there's nothing wrong with a classic and we all love 'em from time to time, sometimes the basics can get boring. If you find that your typical meatloaf recipe is inspiring more yawns than yums lately, it's time to shake things up. Try one of these underrated ingredients that will change how you make meatloaf, providing new flavors and new textures, and possibly coming in handy when you're in a pinch and need to use up those random odds and ends in the pantry.