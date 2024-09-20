A Packet Of Onion Soup Mix Is Your Secret Weapon For Flavorful Meatloaf
Regardless of how often you make it, we all have a soft spot for meatloaf in all of its comforting glory. Preparing the loaf correctly means it's juicy and flavorful enough to enjoy over fluffy mashed potatoes for dinner or in a sandwich for lunch. Well, you can check off the latter box with the help of ... onion soup mix. It turns out this dry mix is more than a base for soups and dips — it also creates the most delicious meatloaf.
Sprinkling the packet of soup mix into your ground meat mixture is the easy step for a meatloaf that's packed with savoriness. It does the job of seasoning the mixture in one go, which allows you to prep the dish faster. Plus, it works for any meatloaf recipe. The bottom line is, if you don't have a packet of onion soup mix in your pantry, go buy some.
Here's why onion soup mix is perfect to include in meatloaf
Getting you on board with adding onion soup mix to your meatloaf won't be hard. Why? Because it contains ingredients like onion flakes, salt, and onion powder, all of which provide the meatloaf with a savory and caramelized onion flavor. This ingredient blend is fine on its own as your primary seasoning for the dish. So, you can get right into combining it with ground meat, eggs, and other ingredients. The various add-ins will moisten the dry onion mix, which is key for activating its tastiness.
You'll definitely taste a difference by incorporating this all-in-one ingredient into your meaty loaf. However, you can also switch things up by wrapping the assembled loaf in bacon for a salty, meaty crust or cooking your meatloaf in the smoker to infuse it with a smoky taste. It's all about whipping up a meatloaf that would make your grandmother proud at the end of the day.