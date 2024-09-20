A Packet Of Onion Soup Mix Is Your Secret Weapon For Flavorful Meatloaf

Regardless of how often you make it, we all have a soft spot for meatloaf in all of its comforting glory. Preparing the loaf correctly means it's juicy and flavorful enough to enjoy over fluffy mashed potatoes for dinner or in a sandwich for lunch. Well, you can check off the latter box with the help of ... onion soup mix. It turns out this dry mix is more than a base for soups and dips — it also creates the most delicious meatloaf.

Sprinkling the packet of soup mix into your ground meat mixture is the easy step for a meatloaf that's packed with savoriness. It does the job of seasoning the mixture in one go, which allows you to prep the dish faster. Plus, it works for any meatloaf recipe. The bottom line is, if you don't have a packet of onion soup mix in your pantry, go buy some.