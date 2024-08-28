The Water Swap That Makes Mashed Potatoes So Much Better

I have been called the "potato queen" since childhood due to my absolute obsession and unwavering love for potatoes. The tasty vegetable can be roasted, boiled, smashed, and even cut thinly for potatoes au gratin. But mashed potatoes are a delectable favorite, and they can be made 10 times better if you use chicken stock instead of water when boiling.

Whether you use russet, baby reds, Yukon Gold, ​​or Kennebec potatoes (my personal favorite), chicken broth will enhance the taste due to its strong flavor profile created by simmering together onion, herbs, chicken pieces, and much more. Multiple brands of chicken broth offer low sodium, fat-free, and organic options as well, giving a good amount of possibilities to go with the endless array of potatoes.

Once you pick out your go-to broth and potatoes, you simply cut up your spuds and boil them as normal. You can leave the skin or peel them, whatever is preferred. Now, get ready for a creamy burst of mashed goodness!