The Water Swap That Makes Mashed Potatoes So Much Better
I have been called the "potato queen" since childhood due to my absolute obsession and unwavering love for potatoes. The tasty vegetable can be roasted, boiled, smashed, and even cut thinly for potatoes au gratin. But mashed potatoes are a delectable favorite, and they can be made 10 times better if you use chicken stock instead of water when boiling.
Whether you use russet, baby reds, Yukon Gold, or Kennebec potatoes (my personal favorite), chicken broth will enhance the taste due to its strong flavor profile created by simmering together onion, herbs, chicken pieces, and much more. Multiple brands of chicken broth offer low sodium, fat-free, and organic options as well, giving a good amount of possibilities to go with the endless array of potatoes.
Once you pick out your go-to broth and potatoes, you simply cut up your spuds and boil them as normal. You can leave the skin or peel them, whatever is preferred. Now, get ready for a creamy burst of mashed goodness!
A powerful punch of flavor
When using chicken broth, you should still add salt, which is needed because potatoes are dense and need a hefty amount of seasoning. I add the usual butter, heavy cream, and seasonings such as garlic powder, black pepper, salt, and some parsley for color. You can use milk or condensed milk as well, but I find heavy cream keeps the mashed spuds both thick and creamy.
On top of the richer flavor you get from the chicken broth, the potatoes tend to be slightly creamier when boiled in broth, although this can depend on how well you mash them and how much heavy cream you use. However, overall, the spuds will have a slightly less grainy texture, especially when using russets.
Broth will give your mashed potatoes a mouthwatering punch that pairs well with any main course (or you can, of course, eat the potatoes alone). I do find that the mash tastes best with roasted chicken or a slow cooker beef recipe served on top. For those vegetarians out there, roasted vegetables and chickpeas would be delicious.