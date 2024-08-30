Why You Should Start Smoking Ground Meats

In the pantheon of smoked meats, there are some true heavy-hitters. Top of the heap in terms of difficulty and payoff is that Texas favorite, beef brisket, a cut that's bad for the grill but great for the smoker. Not to be outdone, pork shoulder offers flavorful, tender, unctuous meat when slowly coaxed in a smoker. Then of course, there are ribs, chicken, sausages, and even fish. There are also plenty of overlooked cuts that take to smoking with aplomb, such as beef chuck roast and pork loin. But what about a cut that is at once several cuts? That's right, we're talking about ground meat and, according to Adam Truhler from The Grilling Dad, it is probably one of the best cuts you're not smoking.

We spoke with Truhler, a true grilling and smoking aficionado who wants to see you take your BBQ game up a notch, to find out more about the finer points of smoking ground meat. It was an experiment by his father that unlocked a new smoking level for him. "When I was in college my dad started smoking meatloaf," Truhler remembers. "The first time I ate it was like a revelation. I already loved meatloaf, but this took it to a whole new level. Burgers, brats, and meatloaf are all made from ground meats which absorb smoke very well and very quickly on all types of smokers."