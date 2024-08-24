Ready To Take Your BBQ Game Up A Notch? Here's How To Pick Your First Smoker

A well-smoked meat that just falls right off the bone from tenderness makes my mouth salivate, but achieving a cook like that at home can seem like a daunting task. However, with the right equipment and a little research, you can turn this challenge into a hobby. The first step to leveling up your home barbecue skills is to choose the best smoker for your needs.

You don't have to be a technically trained chef to smoke juicy meats at home, but you do need the right equipment. A quick Google search for "meat smokers" will yield a plethora of devices that look like varying models of alien spaceships to a non-meat enthusiast. But, thankfully, Adam Truhler of The Grilling Dad has some tips for picking your first smoker to make the process less intimidating.

Whether you have a smoker box you're not sure how to use with your grill or you're not sure what meat to choose for your first venture into smoking, we've got Adam Truhler's grilling mind to help guide you through it. Here's his expert advice for an aspiring pitmaster: start with a kettle grill or a pellet smoker.

