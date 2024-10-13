5 Sweet And Savory Ways To Dress Up Grilled Fruit

While the aforementioned fruits can all make great desserts on their own, fruit kebabs are an even better way to end a cookout. Not only can you have all of your favorites at once, but you get to eat them off a stick! Mix or match these fruits as you please, along with different melons or stone fruits, bananas, mangoes, or strawberries. Cut the fruits to roughly the same size to help them cook evenly, then thread the chunks on a skewer and brush them with melted butter. The kabobs should take about 10 minutes to cook on the grill — five on each side, so you'll need to flip them halfway through.

If you want your dessert to be light and healthy, you can eat the fruit on its own or paired with a dip made from yogurt and honey. For something a bit more exciting, you could pair them with fudge sauce and maybe even thread a few marshmallows between the fruit chunks on the kebabs. The grilled fruit can also be taken off the skewers and used to top a slice of pound cake (don't forget the whipped cream!).

Of course, grilled fruit kebabs can also go savory as well as sweet. In this case, you can swap the butter for olive oil, then drizzle the finished dish with balsamic vinegar, chamoy, or lime juice.