The Best And Worst Italian Dressings You Can Buy At The Grocery Store
Italian dressing has been gracing greens across America with its herby, lemony, oily presence for decades. While this salad staple isn't exactly Italian (more like Paulie D than Sofia Loren), it's still a much beloved dressing with merits apart from cultural authenticity. But with the array of Italian dressing brands lining aisles at the grocery store, how do you know which one which ones deserve a coveted spot in your shopping cart? Well, I'm glad you asked.
I rounded up popular Italian dressing brands and put them in a head-to-head contest to determine the best and worse the genre has to offer. From traditional vinaigrettes to low-calorie spins on the classic, my goal was to uncover the dressings that hit all the right notes. The ingredients in an Italian dressing vary, but they generally consist of oil and vinegar along with herbs like oregano and basil.
A great Italian dressing should have a zingy acidity and savory, herbaceous undertones, while an less successful attempt might deliver a synthetic flavor or a gooey consistency. Over the course of the tasting, two camps emerged: the dressings deserving of your dollar, and the ones you can leave on the shelf.
Worst: Wish-Bone
Wish-Bone was one of the first companies to sell Italian dressing en masse out of a Kansas City restaurant of the same name in the late 1940s. Maybe there have been changes in the recipe since its inception, because I don't see how this Italian dressing could be so popular. The biggest problem is the cloying sweetness that washes over your tongue, effectively silencing any other, more nuanced flavors that may be present in this dressing.
And as far as the herby, fresh taste that should be the hallmark of an Italian dressing, it's totally absent, giving the dressing a flat, two-dimensional quality. Onion and red pepper are listed in the ingredients, but they don't really come through. The consistency is similarly lackluster; it's too goopy and leaves an unpleasant oil slick on the tongue. The brand's claim to fame as an early name in the Italian salad dressing game only adds to the disappointment. If this is the standard-bearer for the category, then it's no wonder so many home cooks have turned to making their own vinaigrettes.
Best: Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Organic Italian Dressing with Romano Cheese is an example of how the beloved grocer continues to set the bar for flavor-forward, high-quality products. Known for its commitment to innovation, Trader Joe's products have a reputation for gourmet flavor and affordable prices, and this zesty, herbaceous dressing is no exception.
The rich texture pairs perfectly with a crisp salad. Each bite delivers a balanced flavor; a bright, zingy dash of vinegar is immediately followed by a hint of earthy herbs, all rounded out with a luxurious, cheesy, umami finish from the Romano. Sometime creamy Italian dressings lean too much into richness, this one strikes the ideal balance. Price-wise, it's right in the middle of the pack, but the flavor and quality make up for it, not to mention the fact that it's made with all organic ingredients.
While this isn't a traditional Italian dressing, it's creamy and sophisticated without straying too far from its classic roots. For anyone looking to elevate their salads and beyond, it's a must-try. Trader Joe's has done it again.
Worst: Skinnygirl
Skinnygirl Italian dressing promises a guilt-free option for salad lovers, but unfortunately, it's also an enjoyment-free option. While the brand's emphasis on low calories is appealing to some consumers, the taste and ingredients leave much to be desired.
Italian dressing should be a simple emulsion of oil, vinegar, and seasonings, but Skinnygirl's formula comes across as overly processed. Instead of oil, the dressing uses malodextrin and corn starch as thickeners. While the consistency is passable — neither too runny nor overly gelatinous — it feels like a shortcut that sacrifices quality.
Rather than the bold, tangy, herbaceous notes you expect from a classic Italian dressing, this version tastes oddly artificial. Italian dressing should be a simple emulsion of oil, vinegar, and seasonings, but Skinnygirl's formula comes across as overly processed. Culturally and philosophically, I have an issue with the ethos of the Skinnygirl brand, which seems to suggest that consumers should prioritize a low calorie count over enjoyable food. And if you're avoiding sugar for health reasons, there are better options.
Best: Newman's Own
In the constellation of Italian dressings at the grocery store, Newman's Own is a shining star. With its near-perfect proportion of herbs, oil, and vinegar, this dressing hits all the right notes, delivering the tangy, savory, zesty flavors you crave in a great Italian dressing. The inclusion of Romano cheese adds a subtle richness, while a touch of Worcestershire sauce an umami depth that sets this dressing apart.
It's a classic vinaigrette, so the bottle needs a big shake before you start pouring, but once the ingredients get mixed together, a plate of crisp, fresh greens practically begs for a drizzle of this dressing. And beyond its impressive taste, Newman's Own Italian dressing is a product you can feel good about buying. It's a bit more expensive than the average Italian dressing, but the company donates 100% of its profits to children's charities. It's a great example of how the company combines culinary excellence with a purpose-driven mission.
Worst: Kraft
I love a good deal as much as the next smart shopper, but Kraft Zesty Italian dressing is a deal that's too good to be true. Kraft is one of the biggest producers of processed food in North America and the company makes pantry staples as well as wacky concoctions (Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream, anyone?). But all too often, large food companies like this one seem to prioritize mass appeal over authentic flavor.
The sugar content is the first thing you notice when you take a bite of greens covered in this dressing. Instead of the tangy, acidic bite you'd expect from an Italian dressing, Kraft's version leans upsettingly sweet, and if there were any more subtle flavors, they would be unreachable behind the wall of sugar.
The dressing is more "zesty" in name than execution. While it's true that this dressing is cheap and widely available, its shortcomings in flavor and ingredients make it a tough sell for those seeking quality in their salads. That said, it's hard to ignore its price point and availability. For shoppers on a budget or in a pinch, it's an option that will add moisture and some flavor to a salad.
Best: Ken's
If you're looking for a simple, cheap Italian dressing that's available almost anywhere, go with Ken's. Given that Ken's claims to have invented Italian dressing in the early 1940s, it stands to reason that it's perfected the craft of making it. Ken's offers a whopping ten versions of Italian dressing that range from zesty to creamy, but the Steak House Italian is a classic owing to its simple formulation and punchy taste.
A few key aspects set Ken's apart. Chief among them is the fact that there is no added sugar or sweetener of any kind in this dressing, which is rare for a budget Italian dressing. Another difference is that Ken's uses apple cider vinegar in addition to regular distilled vinegar, which gives the dressing a slightly fruity finish. It's more acidic than most of the dressings on the list, which makes it a great candidate for marinating meat (the bottle designates it as a marinade as well as a dressing).
The consistency is thinner than most dressings, and it's a vinaigrette, so the oil and vinegar separate and it requires a vigorous shake before you start topping your greens. If you're looking for a cheap, reliable dressing that's not overloaded with sugar, look no further.
Worst: Olive Garden Light
I got this dressing thinking that if one company would know how to make good light Italian dressing, it would be Olive Garden. The chain is known for unlimited salad, so you'd think they'd know how to dress it up, but alas, if there's one thing I've learned from this tasting, it's that a light Italian dressing should be avoided at all costs.
Despite being "light" (according to the bottle this dressing has "65% less fat and 55% fewer calories than regular Italian dressing"), this dressing is still too sweet. They've cut the calories by replacing oil with a mixture of water and cornstarch to give the dressing an artificial sense of body and richness. But you can't fool a discerning salad lover.
The dressing is creamy and has a decent consistency, but it tastes empty, with notably less flavor per unit of volume than some of the other dressings on the list. Note that Olive Garden also makes a regular Italian dressing, which tastes better. This dressing seems like a sad symptom of toxic diet culture, and my beef with it is both culinary and philosophical.
Best: Brianna's
With its classy glass bottles and tasteful little drawings, Brianna's salad dressings always catch my eye in the dressing aisle. Typically, the quality matches the aesthetics which (thankfully) was the case with its Italian vinaigrette dressing. The first thing you notice about this vinaigrette is the consistency. It's just thick enough to coat a lettuce leaf without being overbearingly thick and goopy.
Second, the flavor is not watered down, meaning you can add just a small spoonful to a bowl of greens and have it feel robustly dressed. This dressing also has a bit of Romano cheese, which gives a deep dimension to the perfect balance of oil and vinegar. There's a touch of added sugar, which I don't usually like, but in this dressing has the perfect amount so that instead of competing with the other flavors, it elevates them.
And despite the fancy looking bottle, this dressing is in the middle of the road price-wise. It's also widely available and super easy to find at grocery stores big and small.
Worst: Good & Gather
Target has impressed me time and time again with offerings from its in-house brands, but its Good & Gather Italian dressing was, sadly, a flop. The traces of a quality Italian dressing in this bottle are masked by the fact that the flavor is way too watered down, and the ratio of oil to vinegar is too high. The dressing doesn't have enough vinegar, so it lacks the bright, acidic tang that a successful Italian dressing needs.
There's also a bit too much sweetness, which, combined with the dressing's thickness, gives it a syrupy quality. The spices and aromatics do come through, and they give the dressing some good flavor, but it's not enough to offset its shortcomings. While the inclusion of organic ingredients is a plus, the execution doesn't do them justice. This dressing is affordable and it's a decent option in a pinch, but it's not a standout.
Best: 365
As a frequent shopper at Whole Foods Market, I can say from personal experience that the lineup of 365 brand foods is hit or miss, so I didn't know what to expect when I poured a bit of its organic Italian dressing on a bit of lettuce. And I'm pleased to report that it was a triumph.
The richness of soybean oil is balanced out by just enough distilled vinegar to give this dressing a nice acidic kick. There's also lemon juice, which imbues a subtle, bright, fruity flavor. But the best part of this dressing was the herbs.
While a few dressings on the list included herbs, none displayed them as robustly as 365. I detected oregano in every bite and, to a lesser extent, basil. The herbs gave the dressing a deeper dimension than many on the list, making it great for topping greens or marinading a piece of meat. And despite Whole Foods having a pricey reputation, this dressing was only slightly higher than average, and well worth the higher quality.
Worst: G Hughes
G Hughes specializes in sauces and dressings that are sugar free and, according to its website, "good taste does not need to come at the expense of being sugar free." I couldn't agree more, which is why I suffered double disappointment when I tried this sugar free Italian dressing. This is not the only sugar free dressing on the list, but it is the only one to use sucralose, an artificial sweetener about 600 times sweeter than sugar.
A good Italian dressing does not need to be sweet. A dash of sugar is fine, but the sweetness in this dressing throws the flavor balance of a dressing out of wack, especially since it comes from artificial sweetener. None of the more subtle flavors of garlic and spices come through, and you end up with a wet pile of greens that tastes vaguely of fake sugar.
The dressing appears opaque and creamy, but it's thin and runny, and doesn't have much body to it. It's easy to make delicious sugar free Italian dressing; just don't add sugar and leave it at that.
Best: Primal Kitchen
Primal Kitchen provides consumers with delicious food made without dairy, grains, gluten, or artificial sweeteners. It's an honorable mission statement, and one that is trying to counter the trend of more and more Americans relying on processed foods in their diets. This Italian dressing shows that you don't have to sacrifice flavor to eat healthy.
The ingredients list is super clean, boasting no preservatives or sweeteners, and it's still delicious. Avocado oil is used instead of soybean or vegetable oil, and it gives the dressing a subtle, nutty undertone. And red wine vinegar adds a deeper, more savory flavor than the more commonly used distilled white vinegar.
The other thing that I love about this dressing are the herbs: Thyme and oregano give a fresh brightness to every bite. The only downside to this dressing is the price. It's the most expensive on the list. But it's also one of the most concentrated dressings in terms of flavor, so a bottle of Primal Kitchen will last you longer than the average Italian dressing.
Worst: Organicville
As you may have been able to tell by the name, Organicville specializes in organic products. But they don't specialize in delicious Italian dressing, as was made clear by this product. The first thing I noticed when I poured some dressing over my greens was the bizarrely chunky texture. It's normal — even expected — to have some bits or aromatics and spices floating around in an Italian dressing, but this Italian dressing had so many chunks that it was hard to distribute the dressing evenly over the leaves.
While I appreciate that somebody out there is making a salt-free Italian dressing for my friends out there with high blood pressure, the absence of salt doesn't do much for the flavor. And speaking of flavor, the flavor balance of this sauce was all wrong. There wasn't enough acidic vinegar to balance out the oil, so it didn't add that bright, zingy flavor that I wanted on my salad.
But it wasn't all bad. I did appreciate that this dressing was fully organic, and I liked that the little vinegar I could taste was apple cider vinegar, which made the dressing a bit fruitier. I also liked the inclusion of a hefty amount of herbs, although without salt, it was hard to appreciate them.
Best: Nature's Promise
With "nature" in the name and a design featuring little green leaves on the bottle, Nature's Promise has its marketing down. This dressing is fully organic, and it's up to you to decide whether that's valuable, but it's up to me to rate this dressing, and I say it's delightful. After a good, hearty shake, this vinaigrette forms a near-perfect consistency. It's easy to toss a salad and have all the leaves coated with this zingy, tart emulsion.
The flavors were well-balanced and the dressing featured just enough distilled vinegar to offset the heaviness of the oil. Romano cheese was also included, which gave the dressing deeper, more complex umami notes. Some herbs were included and while I couldn't really taste them behind the flavor of Romano, I didn't really miss them either since the rest of the dressing was a success. Nature's Promise will be welcome back in my pantry anytime.
Methodology
To determine the best and worst that Italian dressing has to offer, I began by sourcing an array of popular brands and styles. Each dressing was evaluated based primarily on flavor, notably the interplay of tangy vinegar, robust herbs, and savory spices that make Italian dressing a staple. Texture and consistency also played important roles, with smooth emulsions and vinaigrettes with nice proportions of oil and vinegar scoring points over dressings that felt goopy or too thin. Finally, price, value, and availability were noted, those these criteria did not play as important a role in the final designations.
I sampled each dressing alone and with a small bowl of greens to get an idea of the flavors themselves, how well they held up in a real life application, and how well the texture lent itself to a salad. In the end, dressings were either deemed worthy of purchase, or they failed to earn a presence in my pantry.