The Best And Worst Italian Dressings You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Italian dressing has been gracing greens across America with its herby, lemony, oily presence for decades. While this salad staple isn't exactly Italian (more like Paulie D than Sofia Loren), it's still a much beloved dressing with merits apart from cultural authenticity. But with the array of Italian dressing brands lining aisles at the grocery store, how do you know which one which ones deserve a coveted spot in your shopping cart? Well, I'm glad you asked.

I rounded up popular Italian dressing brands and put them in a head-to-head contest to determine the best and worse the genre has to offer. From traditional vinaigrettes to low-calorie spins on the classic, my goal was to uncover the dressings that hit all the right notes. The ingredients in an Italian dressing vary, but they generally consist of oil and vinegar along with herbs like oregano and basil.

A great Italian dressing should have a zingy acidity and savory, herbaceous undertones, while an less successful attempt might deliver a synthetic flavor or a gooey consistency. Over the course of the tasting, two camps emerged: the dressings deserving of your dollar, and the ones you can leave on the shelf.