Does Red Wine Vinegar Contain Alcohol?

Red wine vinegar is an incredibly useful cooking vinegar, with its distinctively puckery aroma and flavor that complements salads, marinades, and more. But if you or someone for whom you cook totally avoids alcohol, you might be wondering if red wine vinegar contains any — after all, it has "red wine" in the name.

Advertisement

Indeed, red wine vinegar, by virtue of how it's made (it does derive from red wine) may contain trace amounts of alcohol, though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stipulates that it can be no more than 0.5% alcohol by volume. This is such a small amount that red wine vinegar is considered non-alcoholic, and you cannot get intoxicated by cooking with it (or even drinking it, if you were moved to do so). However, despite the fact that you cannot get drunk on red wine vinegar, you could possibly fail a breathalyzer if you consumed enough and were administered a test soon after.