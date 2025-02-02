How To Turn Olive Garden's Famous Breadsticks Into A Crunchy New Treat

One of the main reasons to use Olive Garden breadsticks for croutons is their insanely good, pre-seasoned, famously garlicky flavor. You really don't have to do much to make them taste incredible. Start by grabbing some breadsticks and slicing them into 1-inch cubes. They should be small enough for crunch but big enough to hold their structure in soups and salads.

Take those cubes and toss them in a light coating of olive oil to help them crisp up in the oven, then spread them evenly on a baking sheet. Here's an opportunity to get creative: While the breadsticks are already delicious as-is, adding extras like Italian herbs, grated Parmesan, or chili flakes can level the flavor up even further.

After you've preheated the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, bake the cubes for about 10 minutes, checking occasionally to make sure they don't burn. You may have to rotate the tray to ensure the cubes brown evenly. Once they're golden and crunchy, take them out and let them cool completely.

These croutons will still have that signature Olive Garden essence, but with a satisfying crunch that makes them perfect for more than just salads. Plus, the process is so quick and easy that it's hard not to make this a regular part of your routine whenever you have leftover breadsticks.