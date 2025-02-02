How To Turn Olive Garden's Famous Breadsticks Into A Crunchy New Treat
Olive Garden has a cult following, and for good reason. Their breadsticks are a classic — soft, garlicky, and adored by just about everyone who's ever sat at an Olive Garden table eagerly waiting their meal. But what do you do when you can't finish them all? (Rare, I know.) Instead of letting them go stale or reheating them for the same experience, why not transform those breadsticks into something completely new and exciting? Turning them into croutons is an easy way to prevent waste and enhance your meals.
These crunchy little bites carry the signature Olive Garden flavor while adding texture and versatility to your dishes. Whether it's topping a Caesar salad with them, sprinkling them over a bowl of soup, or just snacking on them straight from the tray, croutons made from Olive Garden breadsticks are a revelation. And, they're way better than using stale bread! This trick is simple to execute, makes good use of your leftovers, and gives you a whole new reason to love these delicious breadsticks. Let's break it down.
Croutons that taste like Olive Garden
One of the main reasons to use Olive Garden breadsticks for croutons is their insanely good, pre-seasoned, famously garlicky flavor. You really don't have to do much to make them taste incredible. Start by grabbing some breadsticks and slicing them into 1-inch cubes. They should be small enough for crunch but big enough to hold their structure in soups and salads.
Take those cubes and toss them in a light coating of olive oil to help them crisp up in the oven, then spread them evenly on a baking sheet. Here's an opportunity to get creative: While the breadsticks are already delicious as-is, adding extras like Italian herbs, grated Parmesan, or chili flakes can level the flavor up even further.
After you've preheated the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, bake the cubes for about 10 minutes, checking occasionally to make sure they don't burn. You may have to rotate the tray to ensure the cubes brown evenly. Once they're golden and crunchy, take them out and let them cool completely.
These croutons will still have that signature Olive Garden essence, but with a satisfying crunch that makes them perfect for more than just salads. Plus, the process is so quick and easy that it's hard not to make this a regular part of your routine whenever you have leftover breadsticks.
Leftovers for the win
What makes these croutons even better is how versatile they are. Sure, they're fantastic on salads — adding a lovely crunch to a Caesar or simple mixed greens salad — but they don't have to stop there. Try a creamy tomato bisque topped with a handful of crispy breadstick croutons. They'll soak up just enough of the broth to soften slightly while still holding their crunch.
Or, lightly crush and sprinkle them over a baked ziti or mac and cheese for an extra layer of texture and flavor. These croutons are also great as a standalone snack. Pair them with a dipping sauce like marinara or a creamy garlic aioli and you've got an appetizer worthy of any party.
If you're a fan of experimenting in the kitchen, you might find yourself making extra breadsticks just so you can turn them into croutons. It's an easy way to make Olive Garden's leftovers feel fancy and purposeful. With this trick, those iconic breadsticks can transform from a simple side into a go-to ingredient; making your soups, salads, and snacks so much better. These Olive Garden breadsticks are the gift that keeps on giving.