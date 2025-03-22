The Telltale Sign That You Might Not Be Dining At A Traditional Mexican Restaurant

Authenticity can be a complicated subject when it comes to food. You may have heard about how, say, fortune cookies and egg rolls were invented in America, which is true; But they were, by all accounts, first created by Asian Americans — not by sinister businessmen sitting in a boardroom in front of a PowerPoint titled "Five-Year Plan to Corrupt Chinese Cuisine." These dishes may not be authentically Chinese, but they are authentically Chinese American. Similarly, Mexican-inspired Tex-Mex cuisine is a proud regional icon, distinct from Mexican food yet still in conversation with it; It is by no means of lesser quality than Mexican food. That said, if you're looking for the genuine article, be on the lookout for yellow cheese — especially cheddar. If you find it, that could be a sign you're eating a regional hybrid — not authentic Mexican fare.

As for the signs you're dining at a Mexican-adjacent restaurant, Mexican cookbook author Yvette Marquez stresses that it isn't a matter of quality. "I grew up in El Paso, which doesn't really fall into Tex-Mex," she explained to The Takeout. "It's practically in Mexico, and the food there is rooted in the flavors of Northern Mexico, where cheeses like asadero, Chihuahua, and menonita are common. Longhorn and colby are also popular, especially in border towns." While all cheese deserves a seat at the table, it's worth looking out for what variety a restaurant uses, if only for your own edification.