Signs You Are In A Bad Mexican Restaurant

It's surprisingly easy to whip up tasty guacamole at home, making it all the more frustrating when you end up with something more akin to avocado mush at an actual restaurant. The same is true of salsa, which can be made with just a handful of ingredients. Should you ever find yourself in a Mexican restaurant and you're not wowed by the freshness or flavor of either, there's a chance the restaurant relied on pre-made, artificially flavored guacamole or salsa. While there's nothing inherently wrong with a restaurant using pre-prepared goods, the problem lies in their ability to drag down the quality or authenticity of a dish that thrives on fresh ingredients.

If Iliana de la Vega's experience is anything to go by, it's surprisingly simple to recognize pre-made salsa. "You can tell salsa is not fresh or perhaps from a can if it tastes processed," she explains. It's equally easy to identify pre-made guacamole, which she claims tends to be both mushy and musty in flavor. "If the guacamole is served with an ice cream scoop and is mostly mashed avocado from a bag, it is likely not fresh either," de la Vega says.

As per Yvette Marquez, there are even more specific flavors that serve as an indicator to either dip's freshness. "I can instantly tell if guacamole or salsa is low-quality if it has artificial flavors like bottled lime juice or an overpowering taste of cumin," Marquez says. "Both are a big no for me!"