The Ultimate Ranking Of Fast Food Tacos, According To Customers
One must proceed cautiously when ranking the best fast-food tacos. Love them or love-to-hate them, these bite-sized wonders seem to spark some pretty passionate debates. Whether it's feuding online about the ideal topping combos or filing lawsuits regarding Taco Tuesday, fast-food tacos command your attention, and we are here to make sure that it's being focused on the right ones.
While this list may stray far from the authentic street tacos that originated in Mexico, today's Americanized versions have carved out their own identity. They are the result of local food habits, customs, and popular ingredients, creating a unique and addictive blend of deliciousness. That's not to say this countdown of the best tacos in the fast food in the biz was easy. Sifting through reams of passionate reviews, nostalgic meanderings, and exhaustive debates, the goal was to ultimately find a list of fast-food tacos worth your time. A detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article, but for now, let's deep dive into the best fast-food tacos to satisfy both your wallet and your taste buds.
12. Jack in the Box - 99-cent Tacos
When you hear the word "classic," odds are you think of something that has stood the test of time — something that stands out for its quality and rises heads and shoulders above its peers. We would bet our last dollar that your mind doesn't immediately think of a compact, greasy, deep-fried tortilla stuffed with some mystery meat. And yet, that's precisely what the Jack in the Box's 99-cent-for-Two Tacos are. For, the people have spoken and granted these "horrible yet amazing" treats the "classic" taco experience status.
Don't believe us? According to the Wall Street Journal, Americans consume 54 million Jack in the Box tacos yearly. That's almost a thousand of these mass-produced, factory-made "wet envelope of cat food" (not our words) gobbled up every minute. These are numbers that are just too difficult to ignore. And when paired with online reviews that range from "vile and amazing" to "satanic but sublime," kudos must be given where it's due.
Jack in the Box tacos may contain many harmful ingredients for your health, with a "meat" filling that includes beef, chicken, soy grits, slices of American cheese, and a soggy deep-fried shell. Still, paired with ranch or legendary hot sauce, they seem to hit that sweet spot and achieve cult status, especially when the goal seems to be reliving your cash-strapped, hungover, hormone-driven youth.
11. Taco John's - Crispy Taco
When ranking fast-food tacos, one has to separate the brand from its offerings. We are here to judge fast-food tacos independently. Our judgment (ideally) should not be colored by how cool we think Taco John's CEO, Jim Creel, is when he said that paying millions to defend the trademark "Taco Tuesday" didn't "feel like the right thing to do." This was a direct jab at Taco Bell, which filed a challenge with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Corporate drama, however, is not why Taco John's Crispy Tacos are on this list.
So, why then? Let's get down to the crunch. The Crispy Taco's USP is the quality and quantity of the taco meat used. Taco John's promises to use a superior-quality beef product (100% North American beef) and tortilla shells fried in-house daily. This adds a welcome lightness and freshness to what we usually associate with fast-food tacos. While the prices may be slightly higher than many other fast-food chains, better ingredients and larger portions are enough for customers to keep wanting more.
10. Torchy's - Green Chili Pork Taco
From sourcing only ethical ingredients to donating to community causes and committing to hiring the best staff for the job, the points keep racking up in Torchy's favor. In addition, Gen Z has cast their vote, and Torchy's tacos seem to be living up to the hype. Among the restaurant chain's innovative menu, the Green Chili Pork Taco stands out as the pick of the bunch. Chef Michael Rypka, named one of Ernst and Young Entrepreneurs of the Year in 2023, credits this very taco for putting Torchy's on the map.
And after one bite of the slow-cooked pork carnitas tucked into a crispy corn tortilla and scattered with fresh green chiles and cotija cheese, you'll understand why. For Torchy's aficionados, however, the queso (with its added dollop of guac), cilantro, and squeeze of lime make all the difference. Bonus points if you order your taco Missionary Style, aka with a soft flour tortilla around the crispy corn one.
PS: Torchy's also has a not-so-secret "secret" menu worth investigating. These include customizations passed on by happy customers over the years. While there's no guarantee that your local branch will recognize them by name, go prepared with detailed instructions and enjoy the delicious results.
9. Chronic Tacos - Crispy Potato Tacos
Tacos are much more than a meaty filling stuffed between a tortilla shell. Some of the best tacos are masterpieces with nary a protein in sight. The Crispy Potato Taco from Chronic Tacos is one such stellar example. At Chronic, a crunchy tortilla shell is stuffed with smashed potatoes and cheese and deep-fried to perfection, which, as an online review points out, "...is a lovely contrast in texture and flavor."
But the fun doesn't stop there. Chronic Tacos takes it up a level with a DIY bar of toppings and sauces to experiment with to your heart's content. With a line-up similar to Subway, you can pick and choose, making your taco as good (or bad) as it could get. We suggest you select any of the delectable proteins on offer (Chronic promises only the freshest of locally sourced produce) and pile on the onions and cilantro, squeeze some lime, add dollops of salsa verde, and don't miss out on the iconic hot sauce.
According to the same online review, "Chronic Tacos falls in the Goldilocks zone —where fresh taste and great value are just right." The only thing left? Make sure you spread the word. This taco deserves an audience that respects its simplicity and magnificence because no one should have a life bereft of taco happiness.
8. Baja Fresh - Wahoo Fish Taco
The humble fish taco, the Baja peninsula's contribution to Mexican cuisine, has morphed into a Californian classic today. Fast-food taco spots across the country serve this ubiquitous offering of fried fish paired with tangy salsa, freshly chopped cabbage, and pico de gallo wrapped in a corn tortilla.
The Wahoo Fish Taco is all this and much more at Baja Fresh. This Mexican Grill restaurant has taken the high road and claims to only use fresh, natural ingredients with minimum saturated fats and additives. It goes as far as to ban tin-openers, microwaves, and freezers in any of its restaurants. The Wahoo Fish Taco (Wahoo being the type of fish used) is fire-grilled (entirely different from most other fish taco recipes), leaving a delicious char and fork-tender fish flakes. Combined with the natural crunch of cabbage, a buttery slice of avocado, and the clean flavor of pico de gallo, it makes for quite the textural marvel. And if you still want more? Baja Fresh offers an in-store salsa bar, allowing you to pile on the sauces and tweak the spice levels to your satisfaction.
7. Taco Cabana - Breakfast Taco
A well-made breakfast taco is a thing of beauty. When the tortilla has just the right amount of chew, the eggs are soft and fluffy, and the salsa packs a punch, you know you are on to a winner. As one Redditor proclaimed, "egg, bacon, potato, and cheese..for every bite."
At Taco Cabana, the breakfast taco options confidently tick all these boxes. Special nod of appreciation here because Taco Cabana uses real whole eggs and not some dubious liquid mixture as some other fast food chains do. In addition to these classic elements, you can opt for flavor combos like beans and cheese, chorizo and potato, and steak, egg, and cheese. Another reviewer offered a pro tip to get the most out of your Taco Cabana visit: "Taco Cabana has surprisingly decent brisket...same with the sour cream and guac you get on the side. But you have to go order it inside so you can hit up the topping bar and load it up with onions, jalapeños, and salsa." If you're lucky, your local Taco Cabana still offers a salsa bar (several shut down this option after COVID), and you can load up on freshly made salsa roja or salsa fuego.
6. Taco Tico - Classic Taco
The history of Taco Tico has been a roller-coaster ride, with locations opening, closing, and re-opening again. Where there were once 120 locations, now only a handful remain. After decades of mismanagement, tax evasion, and buy-outs by franchises, today, the restaurants are facing a revival and proving to be an underground hit. As boomers relive their youth and nostalgia takes over, the chain is finally getting the recognition it deserves, and Taco Tico is back in the ranking of best fast food tacos in the country. According to one Redditor, "Tico is the best Americanized fast food taco shop around, and you cannot change my mind."
Choose between the classic taco (always a winner), which features well-seasoned beef and shredded cheddar cheese in a crispy corn tortilla, and its equally popular soft tortilla version. Another must-have from the original menu, and still going strong, are the popular Wonton Tacos stuffed with chicken and coleslaw and served with a sweet chili sauce. According to an online recommendation, "make sure to get plenty of green chili sauce and their reaper sauce for extra heat. Both were extremely flavorful...one of the best parts about their sauce is it's thicker quality and just the right amount of heat." And here's another little kitchen hack: If you want to amp up your fast-food chain taco flavors, grab that mustard bottle from your refrigerator and add a sneaky squiggle. Trust us on this one.
5. El Pollo Loco - Chicken à la Carbon Taco
At El Pollo Loco, there's no doubt — the chicken came first. The restaurant chain originated in Mexico and now has over 480 locations in the United States. Focusing on fresh (never-frozen) fire-grilled chicken, this fast-food chain is committed to cooking with only the best ingredients daily.
Tacos might not be the obvious choice when dining at El Pollo, but hear us out. The chicken tacos at El Pollo Loco are the closest thing to street tacos that you would find from a fast food chain. The Chicken Taco al Carbon refers to the cooking mode, i.e., over coal. The corn tortilla is the perfect foil for juicy, charred, grilled chicken cubes tossed with onions and cilantro. All that's missing is the zest of a tangy pico de gallo (which, in this instance, is unfortunately a tad bland). That said, it's nothing a little more lime juice or hot sauce can't fix. The brand even has a customer loyalty program that makes returning to El Pollo Loco for your taco-fix a worthwhile proposition.
4. Qdoba Mexican Eats - Steak Taco
Qdoba may be snubbed as "fake Mexican," but this fast-casual restaurant brand consistently nabs high marks with its offerings. And it's not resting on these laurels. In 2023, it announced its rapid expansion plans and is set to conquer hearts (and stomachs) nationwide. Many things are working in Qdoba's favor (apart from the relentless mispronunciation of its name). According to reviews, the pricing is on point, ample veggie options are available, the spice levels are not intimidating, and the melted queso has acquired cult status. The actual hero item on the Qdoba menu is that the first portion of the guac is free with every order. This alone has proven enough to convert even the most die-hard Chipotle or Taco Bell lover.
When it comes to tacos, though, it's Qdoba's steak street taco that wins in terms of protein of choice. Juicy, char-grilled, and hand-shredded — every bite is tender and smoky, thanks to the secret adobo sauce. Qdoba's head chef told Esquire that smokey factor is due to the blend of spices the meat is marinated in. So, load on the cilantro and lime, and let the taco magic begin.
3. Chipotle - Chicken Taco
Chipotle has been in the news relentlessly over the last couple of years. Whether it's the buzz about shrinking portions, spicier salsas, lawsuits, or food safety breaches, this fast-casual Mexican grill has been fighting off more fires than you may know. Yet, despite the controversies, the company continues to forge its own path and recently announced an almost 20% increase in in-store sales. This can only mean it's doing something right. We decided to turn to online forums and social media to crack the code, and the consensus is clear: Chipotle knows what it is doing regarding the quality of its chicken. The grilled chicken is tender and juicy, and when paired with fresh, thick tortillas and loaded with sour cream, green salsa, and guac, the tacos are worthy of all the attention they are garnering.
Bonus points: Unlike many other fast-food tacos, the meat is grilled in-house, and the tortilla shells are fried to order. Insiders know to eat them fresh to avoid the dreaded soggy bottom. Thankfully, Chipotle's signature customization allows you to tweak your order based on how far you plan to travel before chowing down.
2. Taco Bell - Crunchy Taco Supreme
As we near the end of our ranking of fast-food tacos, the competition gets fierce. In a close second place, the big daddy of American-Mexican food, the eponymous Taco Bell, makes a not-so-surprising appearance. While some (wrongfully) credit founder Glen Bell with the origin of the crispy taco, there is no denying the almost Pavlovian connection of tacos with the Mission-style bell logo.
In 2023, the fast-food chain was the main topic of conversation in the restaurant Reddit space. While the hot topic was the rising prices of menu items, it didn't dent the soaring sales. This brings us to the reason for the healthy uptick in business — cult classic items like the Crunchy Supreme Taco. Across outlets (and even countries), unwrapping that crunchy shell filled with the familiar taste of ground beef, cool, crispy lettuce, and a squirt of Diablo sauce delivers the identical satisfying reaction. This predictability is why Taco Bell lands second on this list and has a permanent place in our hearts.
1. Del Taco - The Del Taco
A lot can be deduced when a company names its signature offering after itself. But Del Taco is not just any company. This company is on a mission to oust the old and bring in the new (look out, Taco Bell). In 2022, its namesake taco won "The Best Fast Food Taco in America" for the second year, and people have started paying attention.
Today, the Del Taco stands in all its glory, reigning supreme over a heap of crunchy tortilla shells and the rubble of chopped lettuce. This is no diminutive, dainty taco meant to be eaten in one chomp. Oh no, no. We are here to tell you that when you choose The Del Taco, you can expect a full-fledged taco-eating experience complete with a surround-sound crunch. The perfectly seasoned beef and the shower of grated cheddar cheese more than make up for its slightly lighter salsa touch. Ultimately, it proves that the easiest way to the top is sometimes the simplest.
Methodology
When it comes to food, personal preference always takes precedence over most other factors. That is why there will always be different opinions regarding this ranking of the best fast-food tacos. Some will swear by a fully-loaded masterpiece while others crave a no-frills classic. But no matter where you stand on this debate, one thing is clear: fast food tacos have an extremely devoted following.
We have done our best to compile this categorization after gathering and closely analyzing customer responses and reviews from online platforms such as Reddit, TripAdvisor, Yelp, YouTube, TikTok, food blogs, and Instagram. The first step involved identifying frequently discussed and highly rated items across all platforms. To narrow our search, we also considered several listicles. The final contenders were whittled down based on taste, quality, quantity, freshness, and specific criticisms. While one person's favorite may be spurned by another, this methodology acknowledges its limitations. It ultimately aims to be a helpful guide to discovering a new favorite rather than a rigid list that does not allow room for discussion.