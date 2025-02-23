The Ultimate Ranking Of Fast Food Tacos, According To Customers

When you hear the word "classic," odds are you think of something that has stood the test of time — something that stands out for its quality and rises heads and shoulders above its peers. We would bet our last dollar that your mind doesn't immediately think of a compact, greasy, deep-fried tortilla stuffed with some mystery meat. And yet, that's precisely what the Jack in the Box's 99-cent-for-Two Tacos are. For, the people have spoken and granted these "horrible yet amazing" treats the "classic" taco experience status.

Don't believe us? According to the Wall Street Journal, Americans consume 54 million Jack in the Box tacos yearly. That's almost a thousand of these mass-produced, factory-made "wet envelope of cat food" (not our words) gobbled up every minute. These are numbers that are just too difficult to ignore. And when paired with online reviews that range from "vile and amazing" to "satanic but sublime," kudos must be given where it's due.

Jack in the Box tacos may contain many harmful ingredients for your health, with a "meat" filling that includes beef, chicken, soy grits, slices of American cheese, and a soggy deep-fried shell. Still, paired with ranch or legendary hot sauce, they seem to hit that sweet spot and achieve cult status, especially when the goal seems to be reliving your cash-strapped, hungover, hormone-driven youth.