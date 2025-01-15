For The Easiest Fish Tacos There's One Frozen Ingredient You Need

Fish stick tacos are incredibly versatile, depending on the toppings and seasonings you choose. While you can certainly keep it simple, if you want to level up the fish, consider adding some extra spices and cooking them in an air fryer. For fish stick tacos that are "unbelievably good," a TikTok posted by Kroger suggests spraying your fish sticks with oil and seasoning them with taco seasoning to give them extra crunch and flavor. If you don't have taco seasoning, you can use chili powder and cumin for a similar taste.

For a classic take, top your fish tacos with sliced avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, and chipotle mayo. Homemade sriracha mayo or spicy ranch dressing are both great options for a creamy touch. If you, like me, are not a fan of mayonnaise-based sauces, there are plenty of other options. Depending on what ingredients you have on hand, fish stick tacos taste great when topped with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, your favorite salsa, or hot sauce. I'm a particular fan of Herdez brand Guacamole Salsa or Chipotle Salsa Cremosa. Both of these sauces are slightly creamy and have the perfect spice level.

If you're pressed for time or don't want to think about pairing ingredients, use a pre-made salad mix that comes with a dressing. For example, a southwestern-style chopped salad with avocado ranch dressing pairs well with fish tacos — bonus points if it includes tortilla strips for extra crunch! However you choose to dress your fish stick tacos, you can't go wrong. After all, it's fried fish in a warm tortilla. What's not to like?