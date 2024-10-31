13 Shady Things You Can't Ignore About Chipotle

Pinpointing the moment Chipotle began its decline is simple: the latter half of 2015. During August of that year, 234 customers and employees at a Chipotle in Simi Valley, California fell ill after contracting Norovirus. Elsewhere during this month, a Salmonella outbreak ripped through 22 Minnesotan Chipotles and sickened 64 people who ate infected tomatoes. In October, an E.coli outbreak was linked to Chipotle restaurants across nine states. This outbreak saw 53 people fall ill with 20 of them requiring hospitalization. The following month, Norovirus struck again, this time in a Chipotle restaurant in Boston. 140 people were sickened.

The number and severity of these outbreaks indicated that something was wrong with Chipotle's food safety procedures. In fact, this run of outbreaks was so unbelievable that some people even believed that Chipotle was being sabotaged by short sellers. In an interview with Today during December 2015, Chipotle's founder Steve Ells said, "I have to say I'm sorry for the people that got sick. They're having a tough time. I feel terrible about that, and we're doing a lot to rectify this and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Unfortunately, the outbreaks kept coming. In April 2020, The Food and Drug Administration estimated that food served at Chipotle between 2015 and 2018 sickened at least 1,100 members of the public with some Chipotle customers even falling foul of clostridium perfringens bacteria. As a result, the company was fined $25 million.