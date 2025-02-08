How Taco Bell Was Founded On A Stolen Idea

If you're a big fan of Doritos Locos tacos from Taco Bell, it's not the chain's founder you have to thank. Long before Taco Bell became the global TexMex fast food sensation it is today, its founder stole the brand's inaugural crunchy menu item from a local restaurant run by Mexican immigrants.

Back in 1937 in San Bernadino, California, Mexican immigrants Lucia Rodriguez and her husband Salvador opened Mitla Cafe. Inspired by the traditional Mexican dish, tacos dorados — fried, crispy tacos — the restaurant's owners started serving their own version using common American ingredients like ground beef, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. The crispy tacos were a hit and a business owner just across the street, Glen Bell, took notice. Bell, better known as the founder of Taco Bell, opened a Hamburger stand in 1948 called Bell's Hamburgers. Though his own business was doing just fine, Bell couldn't ignore the roaring success (or encroaching competition) of future fast food giant, McDonald's, which was also open and serving burgers nearby.

So, Bell took it upon himself to befriend the owners of Mitla Cafe, learned their frying method, and even fashioned his own fry basket before adding tacos to the menu at his burger joint. But, of course, the shady moves didn't stop there. Turns out, Taco Bell wouldn't be what it is today without Bell's appropriation of Mexican cuisine.