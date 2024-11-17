Mustard Is The Unexpected Ingredient That Will Truly Elevate Taco Night

You've gotta love tacos — they're an easy build-your-own dish that allows everyone to select the toppings they want. Sure, eating tacos can get messy, but that's part of the fun! Who knew throwing flavorful, spiced meat, salsa, guacamole, shredded cheese, and sour cream into crispy tortillas was a genius combination? Tacos have become such a crucial element of American culture that 13% of the American population (approximately 30 million people) celebrates Taco Tuesday every Tuesday.

The best aspect about tacos is that you can pretty much customize them however you like, from the base to how you season them. Some folks love chicken, beef, or shrimp tacos, while others prefer a vegan base, like mushrooms or tofu. Some people reach for the corn tortillas, others prefer flour, and some can't go without folding a soft shell around a hard shell for a beautifully balanced crunch (bonus points if you spread guacamole or queso between the tortillas).

But some secret killer ingredients can really take your taco night to the next level, and one is most likely already in your refrigerator. While most individuals typically save their condiments for burgers and hot dogs, yellow mustard gives your tacos a tangy and bold flavor you didn't know they needed.