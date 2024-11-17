Mustard Is The Unexpected Ingredient That Will Truly Elevate Taco Night
You've gotta love tacos — they're an easy build-your-own dish that allows everyone to select the toppings they want. Sure, eating tacos can get messy, but that's part of the fun! Who knew throwing flavorful, spiced meat, salsa, guacamole, shredded cheese, and sour cream into crispy tortillas was a genius combination? Tacos have become such a crucial element of American culture that 13% of the American population (approximately 30 million people) celebrates Taco Tuesday every Tuesday.
The best aspect about tacos is that you can pretty much customize them however you like, from the base to how you season them. Some folks love chicken, beef, or shrimp tacos, while others prefer a vegan base, like mushrooms or tofu. Some people reach for the corn tortillas, others prefer flour, and some can't go without folding a soft shell around a hard shell for a beautifully balanced crunch (bonus points if you spread guacamole or queso between the tortillas).
But some secret killer ingredients can really take your taco night to the next level, and one is most likely already in your refrigerator. While most individuals typically save their condiments for burgers and hot dogs, yellow mustard gives your tacos a tangy and bold flavor you didn't know they needed.
Use some yellow mustard in your taco recipe for an extra kick
It's easy to get overwhelmed by the vast selection of taco seasoning packets at the grocery store, and while each one offers a little something special, you don't necessarily need one to create a delicious base. In fact, you can create your own taco seasoning by mixing spices like chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic, and onion powder. Adobo or Sazon seasoning can give an authentic kick, but add a dash of yellow mustard to your base, sauce, or marinade for a delicious tang.
As you prepare your taco base, you'll want to first combine the ingredients for your cooking sauce. Assemble and mix together ketchup, HP Sauce, yellow mustard, and Worcestershire sauce, then set aside. Next, begin sauteeing your choice of meat, stirring in garlic, onions, peppers, and your seasoning blend. You can also throw in some potatoes, carrots, and beans for additional flavor and nutrients. After the base has sauteed for a bit, pour in your sauce. Once the meat and veggies have cooked, your base is ready to be served with your favorite taco toppings.
Keep in mind that balance is key—savory, spicy, sweet, and tangy flavors work together to create a dynamic taste profile. Mustard, with its acidity and pungent kick, brings a sharpness that complements the rich elements of taco fillings. Its unique flavor adds complexity and excitement, making it the perfect ingredient to brighten up even the simplest of tacos. When used sparingly, mustard can enhance other flavors without overpowering them.