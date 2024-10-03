What Exactly Is In A Pack Of Taco Seasoning?
Mexican cuisine has experienced remarkable growth in the United States, with nearly 50,000 Mexican restaurants spread across the lot of them. Ranking just behind Chinese food overall, Mexican is now ranked the most popular ethnic cuisine in 27 of those states. This explosion in popularity is largely due to mass Mexican immigration in the Southwest, which helped the cuisine spread and become a staple of American culture. The influence is undeniable — in fact, since 1992, Americans have bought more salsa than ketchup!
At the heart of this trend is the iconic taco, and the core of every taco is the seasoning that brings it to life. Today, you can't walk through the spice aisle without passing brands like Old El Paso and McCormick, each offering their own take on taco seasoning. But what's in those envelopes of taco seasoning, anyway? We found that most brands contain seven key ingredients: chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and salt.
Making your own taco seasoning at home
If you want to make your own taco seasoning, start with these seven essential ingredients. Looking to spice things up? Add some red pepper flakes, black pepper, or even cayenne pepper. Want a touch of sweetness? Try brown or coconut sugar to give your blend a unique twist you won't find in conventional store-bought varieties.
Feeling adventurous? Cocoa powder can add some unique richness, especially for beef or pork tacos. A dash of cinnamon can introduce some more complexity, reminiscent of flavors found in traditional Mexican dishes like mole sauce. But you don't have to get overly experimental to make great seasoning. Simply using variants of the core ingredients — like sweet or Hungarian paprika — can make a world of difference.
And the best part? Taco seasoning isn't just for tacos. At The Takeout, we've found creative uses like taco burgers and taco micheladas. So next time you're in the kitchen, experiment with your seasonings and pay homage to the Mexican culture that made it all possible.