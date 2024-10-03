What Exactly Is In A Pack Of Taco Seasoning?

Mexican cuisine has experienced remarkable growth in the United States, with nearly 50,000 Mexican restaurants spread across the lot of them. Ranking just behind Chinese food overall, Mexican is now ranked the most popular ethnic cuisine in 27 of those states. This explosion in popularity is largely due to mass Mexican immigration in the Southwest, which helped the cuisine spread and become a staple of American culture. The influence is undeniable — in fact, since 1992, Americans have bought more salsa than ketchup!

At the heart of this trend is the iconic taco, and the core of every taco is the seasoning that brings it to life. Today, you can't walk through the spice aisle without passing brands like Old El Paso and McCormick, each offering their own take on taco seasoning. But what's in those envelopes of taco seasoning, anyway? We found that most brands contain seven key ingredients: chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and salt.