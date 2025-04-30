14 Canned Foods That Are Packed With Protein

You don't need to be a bodybuilder to care about how much protein you consume each day. Protein plays a huge role in your health, helping you not only build muscle, but also repair cells and fight off illness via a protein-supported, robust immune system.

There are many ways to get your necessary protein each day through a balanced diet. However, oftentimes when we think of protein, we think of getting it through a handful of staple foods like lean chicken, fresh fish, eggs, and high-protein dairy like Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. While all of these foods are tasty and easy enough to incorporate into your diet, they do come with a few downsides. Some can be out of budget for some shoppers (hello, fresh eggs and seafood). Others, like raw chicken, may require more time in the kitchen than you might want to spend. Not to mention, fresh meat, dairy, and eggs all need to be refrigerated and have a limited shelf life.

Enter, canned sources of protein. There are plenty of canned foods that provide you with a hefty portion of your daily protein, while being shelf-stable and long-lasting; requiring minimal, if any cooking; and being pretty cheap, too. Here are some of the best canned foods that are packed with protein, and some ideas on how to start using them on a regular basis.