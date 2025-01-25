Are Anchovies And Sardines Really All That Different?

In one corner, we have anchovies: Those salty little fish morsels that come in small tins and are much maligned both on TV and in reality. In the other corner, we have sardines: Those salty little fish morsels that come in small tins and are only slightly less maligned both on TV and in reality. As you can probably see, this is an awfully specific niche for two fish to occupy, and some may wonder if there's any real difference between anchovies and sardines at all.

While they can be used interchangeably in a pinch, there are, in fact, several differences between the two. For one thing, they're two different species of fish. For another, their flavors — while both broadly fishy and salty — are distinct enough to ensure that there are plenty of situations where using one is preferable to using the other. With their milder flavor, sardines are often more central to recipes. On the other hand, anchovies are used as an additional ingredient designed to boost the flavor of the dishes they're included in.