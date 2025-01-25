Are Anchovies And Sardines Really All That Different?
In one corner, we have anchovies: Those salty little fish morsels that come in small tins and are much maligned both on TV and in reality. In the other corner, we have sardines: Those salty little fish morsels that come in small tins and are only slightly less maligned both on TV and in reality. As you can probably see, this is an awfully specific niche for two fish to occupy, and some may wonder if there's any real difference between anchovies and sardines at all.
While they can be used interchangeably in a pinch, there are, in fact, several differences between the two. For one thing, they're two different species of fish. For another, their flavors — while both broadly fishy and salty — are distinct enough to ensure that there are plenty of situations where using one is preferable to using the other. With their milder flavor, sardines are often more central to recipes. On the other hand, anchovies are used as an additional ingredient designed to boost the flavor of the dishes they're included in.
Anchovies are natural umami bombs
Anchovies are greenish little fish that can be found in oceans around the world, although there are several species of anchovy that will venture into brackish or even fresh water. Because of this, they have been caught and used by a huge number of cultures throughout history, including the Ancient Romans who used anchovies to make a sauce known as garum.
Today, the overwhelmingly salty and fishy flavor we associate with anchovies comes from the packing process, which involves brining and curing them before placing them in small metal tins alongside some kind of oil or sauce. Although they're an acquired taste, plenty of people enjoy eating anchovies straight from the tin.
In cooking, anchovies are also used as an "umami bomb." Since they taste so strong, only a little bit of dried anchovy or anchovy paste is needed to add depth and richness to a sauce, a stew, or a vinaigrette. In these applications, anchovies impart almost no fishy flavor. As such, they are an incredibly versatile culinary tool.
Sardines are milder than anchovies
Plumper and milder than anchovies, sardines are usually the go-to option when people are searching for a snackable fish. While they certainly still have a fishy flavor, it is softer and more subtle. As macabre as some may find it, the typical way of cleaning sardines prior to canning is to behead and gut them while leaving their spines and tails intact. In fact, many customers enjoy crunching through the small bones when eating the fish.
Sardines have plenty of culinary uses. You can eat them on their own, whether they're preserved in salt water, olive oil, or tomato sauce. You can toss them in a salad or smear them on toast. It would not be wise, however, to use them as an umami bomb in the same way you use anchovies; their flavor is not quite strong enough for that. On the bright side, though, they do have the lowest mercury levels of any fish.