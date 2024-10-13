Here's The Popular Fish With The Lowest Mercury Levels

Fish is often touted as one of the healthiest meats you can eat — it's lean and can contain beneficial fatty acids like Omega-3s. But in recent years, naysayers have pointed out one big problem with fish: mercury. A liquid metal, mercury is found in Earth's crust, where it clings to rocks and coal. Naturally occurring events like a volcano eruption can release mercury into the atmosphere, where it gets into the air, water, and soil. However, these events aren't as recurring as human activities that are responsible for releasing mercury, such as the burning of coal and oil to produce electricity. Unwanted mercury exposure may lead some to stop eating fish altogether. But instead of doing away with it completely, you can set your eyes on the species that has the lowest mercury levels: sardines.

The Food and Drug Administration has found that sardines are the fish with the lowest mercury levels, with only 0.013 parts per million. Tilapia has the same number, but the sample size was 32 instead of 90, so it's possible that its average levels of mercury are actually slightly higher. On the other hand, tilefish is the worst when it comes to contamination, with 1.123 parts per million. Mollusks and crustaceans like scallops, clams, shrimp, and oysters all have lower levels of mercury than any of the fish studied, so those are also great options if you want to enjoy seafood.