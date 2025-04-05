The Key Ingredient Alton Brown Never Leaves Out Of Tomato Soup
When I think of tomato soup, I imagine a pretty classic version of it; smooth, creamy, texture-less tomato soup that's been enriched with a splash of heavy cream, and perhaps flavored with some fresh basil. But, really, there are a thousand ways to create tomato soup, from Tuscany's pappa al pomodoro, which is thickened with bread, to Spain's chilled gazpacho, which is way more than just a cold tomato soup. Alton Brown has a favorite version which he refers to on his website as "pantrified tomato soup," presumably because many of the ingredients can be found in any given pantry. Of course, there are canned tomatoes, but there is one ingredient that he also says is crucial: a canned anchovy.
Brown's soup is almost reminiscent of a pasta puttanesca; it also includes capers, a parmesan cheese rind, white wine, and sherry vinegar. It's also pretty chunky as it includes chickpeas, and the canned tomatoes are intentionally left in smaller pieces as opposed to being completely pureed. The chef, author, and popular television show host doesn't explain why the filet is so crucial, but those in the know understand that a single umami-rich anchovy can potentially add tons of flavor to any given dish — it's why they're also Bobby Flay's secret go-to ingredient.
Canned anchovies are salty, savory, and almost earthy in flavor. When cooked over heat, they tend to dissolve. This means they flavor the entire dish, and pose no risk of any given eater ending up with a filet o' fish on their spoon. Brown also likes to use San Marzano canned tomatoes and a rind specifically from Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (which differs from parmesan) for the best-tasting results.
Alton Brown is a big believer in the power of anchovies
Alton Brown doesn't hide the fact that he adores the power of anchovies when it comes to cooking. In a Facebook post, he said that "anchovies are a secret weapon in many of my sauces and dips." Indeed, several of Brown's recipes get the anchovy treatment, including his weeknight spaghetti, the red sauce he makes for his chicken parm (which calls for an impressive four anchovy filets as well as olive tapenade), and bagna cauda, which is a garlic- and anchovy- forward oil dip.
As far as his soups go, Brown doesn't always reach for actual anchovies when he's looking to add a big hit of umami flavor. When making Sinigang, a Filipino sour soup, he opts for fish sauce instead — although this is also made with anchovies. And for his creamy cheese soup, he adds Worcestershire sauce for depth — and, guess what, that also contains anchovies.
Of course, Brown has also created a recipe for a more traditional tomato soup, that is, one that is more aligned with the classic, stereotypical Campbell's canned stuff many of us grew up with. (Unfortunately, however, Campbell's ranked low on our listing of the best store-bought tomato soups). But, since Brown has always been one to surprise his fans, his version is made with orange juice.