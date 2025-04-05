When I think of tomato soup, I imagine a pretty classic version of it; smooth, creamy, texture-less tomato soup that's been enriched with a splash of heavy cream, and perhaps flavored with some fresh basil. But, really, there are a thousand ways to create tomato soup, from Tuscany's pappa al pomodoro, which is thickened with bread, to Spain's chilled gazpacho, which is way more than just a cold tomato soup. Alton Brown has a favorite version which he refers to on his website as "pantrified tomato soup," presumably because many of the ingredients can be found in any given pantry. Of course, there are canned tomatoes, but there is one ingredient that he also says is crucial: a canned anchovy.

Brown's soup is almost reminiscent of a pasta puttanesca; it also includes capers, a parmesan cheese rind, white wine, and sherry vinegar. It's also pretty chunky as it includes chickpeas, and the canned tomatoes are intentionally left in smaller pieces as opposed to being completely pureed. The chef, author, and popular television show host doesn't explain why the filet is so crucial, but those in the know understand that a single umami-rich anchovy can potentially add tons of flavor to any given dish — it's why they're also Bobby Flay's secret go-to ingredient.

Canned anchovies are salty, savory, and almost earthy in flavor. When cooked over heat, they tend to dissolve. This means they flavor the entire dish, and pose no risk of any given eater ending up with a filet o' fish on their spoon. Brown also likes to use San Marzano canned tomatoes and a rind specifically from Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (which differs from parmesan) for the best-tasting results.