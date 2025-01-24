Bobby Flay's 'Secret Go-To' Ingredient Is A Robust Pantry Staple

When Bobby Flay offers tips and tricks regarding the best ways to cook delicious meals, we listen. While this can sometimes pertain to subjects such as what cooking oil Flay prefers to use, or the chef's tip for perfectly melted cheese on burgers, it sometimes dives a little deeper into the key ingredients he uses to make standard dishes incredible. And it turns out that anchovies are one of these staple ingredients.

"I put anchovies in so many things, and people don't know it," Flay revealed in a video posted on Instagram by online grocery company Misfits Market, describing them as his "secret go-to" ingredient. The canned fish is relatively polarizing to many, as quite a lot of people are legitimately repulsed by the idea of consuming them in any way. However, Flay highly recommends using anchovies while cooking, and he likes to include them in several different dishes to enhance the flavors of the food or sauce. Flay particularly likes to add anchovies when cooking seafood. "I crush up a bunch of anchovies, put it in the sauce," he explained. "It just enhances it so much more."

While not everyone wants to consume anchovies straight from the can, they add a salty, savory flavor that isn't as fishy as you'd imagine once cooked. And Flay has a number of tips for how to make the most out of them.