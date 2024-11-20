Bobby Flay's Tip For Perfectly Melted Cheese On Burgers
Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about making a great burger. Part of the celebrity chef's career is tied to this American classic, with restaurants like Bobby's Burgers and Bobby's Burger Palace adding to his fame. That's why when the Food Network star gives us a tip for making a better burger, we listen—especially when it's one anyone, and we mean anyone, can implement. So, what's Flay's secret to a perfectly melty cheese on your patty? Adding water. Yes, it really is that simple.
The chef revealed to the Food Network that he adds water to the griddle when cooking patties. This creates steam, which gets trapped when you cover the meat. Once it's done, the cheese has melted completely to give the dish a deliciously gooey texture. As for the patty, the moisture helps it cook at the edges but retain its juiciness rather than get dry. Flay recommends using a squeeze bottle (which you can easily get at any store with kitchen supplies) so that you can better control the amount of water that you're using. Implementing this and other home burger hacks will help you win the crown for the best griller in the neighborhood.
More ways to guarantee a moist burger
It seems like Flay isn't the only person who uses water to deliver a perfect patty. Other chefs like Graham Elliot and David Joachim use ice cubes or ice water when grilling their burgers. Elliot suggests adding an ice cube to your patty before cooking so that the moisture is evenly spread. You can either place the cube in the center and encase it in the meat, or place it on top and let it melt. Joachim doesn't use cubes, but his technique is pretty much the same. He fills a bowl with ice water and uses it while rolling his patties.
And if water is too simple for your cooking style, don't be afraid to experiment with other liquids. The point is, after all, to retain as much moisture as possible so that the meat is crispy but juicy when you bite into it. Some alternatives include chicken broth or V8. Just make sure that you're not using too much liquid, or your patty won't hold on the grill. Another great hack is to choose the right beef for your burgers. Look for greasy meats that will give the dish a stronger flavor and better texture. Lean meats can be great for some dishes, but they're not what you want for a classic American cheeseburger.