Bobby Flay's Tip For Perfectly Melted Cheese On Burgers

Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about making a great burger. Part of the celebrity chef's career is tied to this American classic, with restaurants like Bobby's Burgers and Bobby's Burger Palace adding to his fame. That's why when the Food Network star gives us a tip for making a better burger, we listen—especially when it's one anyone, and we mean anyone, can implement. So, what's Flay's secret to a perfectly melty cheese on your patty? Adding water. Yes, it really is that simple.

The chef revealed to the Food Network that he adds water to the griddle when cooking patties. This creates steam, which gets trapped when you cover the meat. Once it's done, the cheese has melted completely to give the dish a deliciously gooey texture. As for the patty, the moisture helps it cook at the edges but retain its juiciness rather than get dry. Flay recommends using a squeeze bottle (which you can easily get at any store with kitchen supplies) so that you can better control the amount of water that you're using. Implementing this and other home burger hacks will help you win the crown for the best griller in the neighborhood.