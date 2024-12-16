The Type Of Cooking Oil Bobby Flay Uses '98% Of The Time'

Time and time again, we're told that olive oil is the end-all, be-all of cooking oils. Of course, we all love our EVOO — what's not to love about its rich, peppery flavors, nutritional benefits, and velvety texture? So it makes sense to assume that most celebrated chefs are also going through this liquid gold with glee and reckless abandon. Not so with Chef Bobby Flay (celebrity chef and owner of several restaurants) whose career took off in the early 2000s, right when the Food Network was dominating American cable TV.

In an interview with Bon Appetit, Flay laid down his laws of the land when it comes to bold, flavorful cooking. From always using an extra-hot skillet for searing meat to dressing a salad just the right way, Flay doesn't hold back when sharing his tricks of the trade, including his favorite cooking oil. Flay explains that "ninety-eight percent of the time, I cook with canola oil. It has a higher smoke point than olive oil and, because it's so neutral, it's not going to change the flavor of what I'm making." He does suggest finishing dishes with olive oil, however. Though his choice may surprise you, there's actually a whole host of reasons why this neutral flavor has its place in the kitchen.