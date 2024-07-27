Here's How Many Restaurants Bobby Flay Actually Owns

Chef Bobby Flay is a legend to fans of cooking competitions like "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Iron Chef" on the Food Network. He originally gained fame for his (now closed) first restaurant, Mesa Grill, which opened in New York City in 1991. As of this writing, Flay owns five dining concepts spread across 12 physical locations and one website in the United States. Flay's restaurants include Bobby's Burger Palace and its successor, the fast food-oriented Bobby's Burgers; Italian restaurant Amalfi; and his newest venture, the French eatery Brasserie B, which opened in December 2023. You can experience his Bobby Flay Steak menu via Flay's partnership with NY-based restaurant delivery service Wonder, should you live within Wonder's delivery radius or near a pickup location.

While it's rare for Flay to cook at one of his restaurants these days given his busy television schedule (in fact, he was the first chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his many TV appearances), he takes pride in crafting the menus for his concepts. Flay told Nation's Restaurant News that at Bobby's Burgers, "These are all my things. My burgers, my recipes, my shakes, from start to finish. There's no one creating these foods except me." To experience Bobby Flay's recipes in a restaurant, traveling to Las Vegas is your best bet; five of his current restaurant locations reside on the Strip.