Here's How Many Restaurants Bobby Flay Actually Owns
Chef Bobby Flay is a legend to fans of cooking competitions like "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Iron Chef" on the Food Network. He originally gained fame for his (now closed) first restaurant, Mesa Grill, which opened in New York City in 1991. As of this writing, Flay owns five dining concepts spread across 12 physical locations and one website in the United States. Flay's restaurants include Bobby's Burger Palace and its successor, the fast food-oriented Bobby's Burgers; Italian restaurant Amalfi; and his newest venture, the French eatery Brasserie B, which opened in December 2023. You can experience his Bobby Flay Steak menu via Flay's partnership with NY-based restaurant delivery service Wonder, should you live within Wonder's delivery radius or near a pickup location.
While it's rare for Flay to cook at one of his restaurants these days given his busy television schedule (in fact, he was the first chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his many TV appearances), he takes pride in crafting the menus for his concepts. Flay told Nation's Restaurant News that at Bobby's Burgers, "These are all my things. My burgers, my recipes, my shakes, from start to finish. There's no one creating these foods except me." To experience Bobby Flay's recipes in a restaurant, traveling to Las Vegas is your best bet; five of his current restaurant locations reside on the Strip.
Where to find Bobby Flay's restaurants
Caesars Palace is home to three of Bobby Flay's five current restaurant brands. Both Amalfi and Brasserie B can be found at Caesars. While visiting Caesars, you can also stop by Forum Food Hall to try Flay's fast food destination, Bobby's Burgers. Additional Bobby's Burgers locations on the Strip are in the Paris Las Vegas and the Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah's Las Vegas.
There are five other Bobby's Burgers locations across the U.S., including Harrah's casinos in Atlantic City and New Orleans, at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — even at Yankee Stadium. The first Bobby's Burgers standalone location opened earlier this year in Charlotte, NC, with additional franchises coming soon in Chicago and Denver. Bobby's Burgers was preceded by Bobby's Burger Palace, a fast-casual burger chain with a similar concept. Most of the original Burger Palaces have closed, but two locations remain: inside the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT, and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
If Flay's cuisine isn't available near you, your cat can try some instead. Flay and his cat Nacho introduced the Made by Nacho cat food brand in 2021.