13 Store-Bought Tomato Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best
You say tomato, and ... well, let's be honest; nobody really says to-mah-to. But regardless of how you pronounce the name of this shiny, red, iconic fruit (yes, tomato is a fruit), you have to admit that it can make for a top-notch bowl of soup. Boxes, cans, and jars of tomato soup line the shelves of almost any grocery store, each one beckoning to be your standalone snack, comforting appetizer, or the steaming sidekick to a hot, melty, grilled cheese sandwich.
Some tomato soups are made as a creamy bisque, while others combine the bright, juicy flavor of tomato with red pepper or basil — but a great tomato soup showcases the balanced combination of sweetness and acidity that makes the tomato such a beloved fruit. Each brand of store-bought tomato soup is unique, but not all of them have the makings of truly transcendent tomatoey greatness.
As a lifelong lover of the holy duo that is grilled cheese and tomato soup, I consider myself something of an authority on the subject. I rounded up 13 of the most popular store-bought tomato soups you can find, and tasted each one to ladle out this comprehensive ranking.
13. Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup
Culturally, Campbell's dominates the tomato soup market. It's often the first brand that comes to mind when people think of tomato soup — but as far as this taster is concerned, Campbell's shouldn't rest on its laurels. Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup is arguably the most convenient product on this list, packaged in its own microwavable bowl with a splatter-proof lid. However, having a soup that can be ready lickety-split doesn't translate to spoon-licking flavor.
The soup has an attractive, opaque, red-orange color, and a thick, robust texture, but it simply doesn't taste like tomato. A whopping 11 grams of added sugar per serving drowns out the natural, delicate sweetness of tomato, and the sodium content is also off the charts. It seems like the creaminess is achieved with its combination of vegetable oil — which gives the soup a slick mouthfeel — and just the lightest touch of actual cream. If you're fiending for some tomato soup and you need something cheap and convenient, it'll do, but only as a last resort.
12. Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Tomato Soup
Pacific Foods offers a lineup of organic soups, broths, and plant-based milks that are often tasty and high-quality. But while the brand's Organic Creamy Tomato Soup certainly had a rich creaminess, it failed to deliver on its promise of tomato flavor.
Texture-wise, it was among the thicker soups on the list, requiring a vigorous shake to be able to pour it out of the small spout on its carton. Furthermore, I was excited when I saw the bright, rich, orange color fall into my bowl.
However, when I took my first bite, I found that only the slightest suggestion of tomato flavor adorned what tasted mostly like a bowl of salty milk. I appreciated that the soup didn't contain an excessive sugar content, but the amount of sodium was enough to make even a seasoned cardiologist gasp. I wouldn't recommend this soup for anybody who is hunting for true tomato flavor. It is also one of the pricier options on the list, so if you're going to splurge on soup, I'd spend your money elsewhere.
11. Campbell's Condensed Tomato Soup
Campbell's tomato soup is an American icon. The timeless red and white design of Campbell's soup cans pulls the eye toward its comforting familiarity. But a beautiful can doesn't make a delicious soup. For all its fame, the taste and texture of this soup fails to deliver the authentic zingy flavor that makes a truly tasty tomato soup.
This condensed soup comes out of the can thick, and must be mixed with water, as per the soup's instructions. While this extra step is tedious if you're in a rush, it does mean that a small can of Campbell's Condensed Tomato Soup goes a long way for the amount of pantry real estate it occupies. But that doesn't make up for the soup's taste — which is a bit too sweet — and the flavor doesn't live up to its larger-than-life presence in American pop culture.
I also found the consistency a bit watery, and despite what many claim, it doesn't cling to a grilled cheese sandwich with quite the same vigor as some other soups on the list. That said, it's cheap, and I respect that for many Campbell's consumers, this soup may soothe certain feelings of nostalgic longing.
10. Progresso Vegetable Classics Tomato Basil
For some, Progresso is a trusted name in soup. The brand makes dozens of different kinds of soup, and it has a robust presence in the soup aisle at most grocery stores. This particular variety of tomato soup has a rich, red color and flecks of green herbs, and sure looks the part of a delicious soup ... but this isn't a beauty contest.
The question I was left with at the bottom of my bowl of Progresso Vegetable Classics Tomato Basil soup: Where is the tomato? The fruit's distinctly delicate balance of tart and sweet was conspicuously absent, and in its place was a flat, bland liquid that gestured weakly toward tomato flavor without even coming close to embodying it.
The soup's eye-popping sodium content had me chugging a glass of water, and although the level of sweetness wasn't as egregiously elevated as it was in some other soups, the third ingredient listed on the label — corn syrup solids — is disquieting, to say the least. Despite the fact that the soup is thickened with corn starch, it's still too watery. The soup's only saving grace was its inclusion of basil flavor, which came through nicely and made it just barely edible.
9. Annie's Organic Creamy Tomato & Bunny Pasta Soup
I'll admit it: I'm a sucker for bunnies. So, I couldn't resist giving Annie's Organic Creamy Tomato & Bunny Pasta Soup a try. With its adorable bunny-shaped pasta and wholesome ingredients list, it's a playful, kid-friendly take on a classic comfort food.
On the bright side, Annie's lives up to its mission of delivering organic, clean-label products. There are no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, so you won't have to Google any mysterious chemicals before eating it. In a world where ultra-processed foods, even in small amounts, are linked to a higher risk of early death, it's a detail that I appreciate. But while this soup has a decent balance of sweetness and acidity, the tomato flavor — while present — is not pronounced enough.
The soup's consistency is not too thick and not too watery, and the inclusion of a hefty helping of pasta bunnies gives you something to chew on, which keeps the soup texturally interesting. That said, I wouldn't describe the soup as "creamy," which is how it's advertised. While it didn't blow me away, I can't stay mad at a soup with such cute bunny pasta.
8. Trader Joe's Organic Creamy Tomato Soup
As a California native, I'm particularly proud of the high-quality, low-cost products offered at Trader Joe's; my pantry is always stocked with the best Trader Joe's snacks. But while the brand's Organic Creamy Tomato Soup hits some soup standards, it fails to deliver a truly tomatoey taste.
Creamy is the operative word here; milk is the first ingredient listed on the box, and it shows. This soup is smooth, thick, and velvety, and cheddar cheese adds a unique richness and umami depth that's complex and comforting. The soup has enough sugar to make it interesting, but it isn't overwhelmingly sweet. The consistency makes it a great choice for dipping a sizzling-hot grilled cheese, but there's one glaring issue: The tomato flavor is MIA.
When concentrating, I could pick up on a bit of tomato zing, but it's muted for a soup with the fruit in its title. Don't slurp up a bowl of this soup without a bottle of water handy, because the sodium content is off the charts. While I appreciate a savory soup, this one borders on overseasoned, which can overshadow the other flavors.
7. Pacific Foods Organic Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup
Pacific Foods' Organic Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup makes a strong first impression, with its attractive red-orange hue. The color alone suggests it's packed with flavor, and the smooth, milky consistency delivers a rich, velvety texture that makes every spoonful feel indulgent. Tomato soup is a comfort food, and this soup makes that loud and clear.
The addition of roasted red pepper provides a subtle sweetness and smoky complexity that cuts through the creamy base. It's a welcome counterbalance to the soup's richness, preventing it from feeling overly fatty or one-note. But while the red pepper shines, the tomato flavor feels like it's lingering in the background. A bolder, tangier tomato presence would have taken this soup from good to great. That said, the soup's creamy consistency clings beautifully to crispy bread, so if you've got a grilled cheese made with a bold flavor like sharp cheddar, this soup will make a worthy partner.
6. Trader Joe's Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Trader Joe's Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup boasts one of the creamiest consistencies of any soup on the shelf. Milk and butter make the soup taste especially rich and decadent, and support the sweet, slightly bitter taste of roasted red pepper. The addition of spices gives the soup a nuanced flavor profile that elevates it beyond your average tomato soup. It's a very satisfying experience, but for a soup with "tomato" in its name, it's disappointing how little the tomato flavor comes through.
Instead, the roasted red pepper steals the limelight, making this feel more like a red pepper bisque than a true tomato soup. While that's not inherently a bad thing, it might not be what you're expecting when you crack open the carton. That said, with its creamy consistency, it would make a stellar complement to a grilled cheese, especially one made with a smoky, hearty cheese like Gouda. But if you're a tomato purist, you're out of luck.
5. Amy's Organic Cream of Tomato Soup
Simplicity can be incredibly satisfying when it's done right. Enter Amy's Organic Cream of Tomato Soup. Amy's has a reputation for delivering thoughtfully crafted foods, and this soup is no exception. From the first spoonful, it's clear that this soup strikes a delicate balance. It's genuinely creamy without feeling heavy, and the natural flavor of tomatoes shines in all its zingy glory.
Many tomato soups lean too sweet, but Amy's keeps things refreshingly restrained, with a sugar content that feels just right. The texture is thick enough to coat a spoon, and perfect for dipping a hunk of crusty bread. It's hearty, rich, and leaves you feeling comforted without weighing you down.
The only issue is the extremely high sodium content. While this certainly contributes to the savory, satisfying flavor, it's undeniably excessive. If you're mindful of your salt intake, this might give you pause. That said, enjoying this soup in moderation can help offset the dose of saltiness.
4. Rao's Tomato Basil Soup
As we near the top of the list, you'll notice that the best tomato soups have one thing in common: They taste like tomato. The first ingredient listed on Rao's Tomato Basil Soup is Italian tomatoes, and while I'm not sure what sets them apart from their American counterparts, they're certainly bringing tomato flavor to this fancy-looking (and fancy-tasting) jar of soup.
The herby, aromatic basil provides a perfect complement to the bright acidity of the tomato base, creating a balance that feels simple and elevated. The success of this soup is the pursuit of a straightforward flavor profile that relies on the time-tested combination of tomato and basil.
The texture leans more rustic than refined, with a heartier consistency than what you'll find in a typical pre-made tomato soup, almost resembling the consistency of one of the best store-bought marinara sauce brands. While this adds a certain robustness that some may appreciate, others might find themselves wishing for a slightly creamier finish to round out the experience. Rao's is a great choice for those who value authentic flavors and don't mind a slightly unconventional — dare I say European — take on tomato soup.
3. Amy's Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque, Light In Sodium
During one the darker moments of this tasting, when tomato flavor continually seemed to elude many soups on this list, I was beyond thrilled to behold the sight of Amy's Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque. Solid pieces of real tomato greeted me as I poured out the contents of the can, enveloped in a thick, deep, red-orange liquid.
The chunks of tomato give the bisque a unique texture that stands out in a sea of soups. It's a refreshing change that adds a satisfying bite, while still delivering that creamy, cozy vibe you expect from a bisque. The tomato flavor is bold and bright, cutting through the creaminess in all the right ways. It tastes fresh, conjuring scenes of vine-ripened tomatoes in the summer sun.
Additionally, this "light in sodium" soup has a truly reasonable level of saltiness, which is achieved without sacrificing flavor. It's proof that you don't need to load up on salt to make a soup sing. Amy, if you're reading this: thank you.
2. Maya Kaimal Tomato & Warm Spices Inspired Soup
Forget your average tomato soup. Maya Kaimal's Tomato & Warm Spices Inspired Soup takes a vibrant, Indian-inspired approach that feels both unexpected and deeply comforting.The base is thickened with coconut cream, giving the soup richness without relying on dairy.
The warmth of the spices (including cumin, coriander, cardamom, and cinnamon) shines through beautifully, creating a layered, aromatic flavor profile that's unlike any other tomato soup on the list. One of the best aspects of this soup is its restraint when it comes to sweetness. Unlike many tomato soups that lean heavily on sugar, Maya Kaimal lets the tomatoes and spices do the talking, resulting in a savory, well-balanced bowl that's filling and full of quality ingredients.
The plant-based ingredients and bold flavors make this soup an excellent option for vegans and those avoiding dairy. It's versatile enough to stand alone, but would pair beautifully with bread or a scoop of rice for a complete meal.
1. Imagine Creamy Tomato Soup
Now, onto my favorite entry on the list. Of all the store-bought tomato soups I tested, Imagine Creamy Tomato Soup would be the easiest to pass off as a dish you made from scratch — it's rich, not too sweet, and you get a good taste of fresh tomato.
This soup is complex, likely a result of the non-tomato vegetables added in the mix — which, instead of detracting from the tomato flavor, makes it shine even brighter. The flavor is balanced and nuanced, with just enough sugar to complement the vegetables without making the soup overly sweet. And it's organic!
This soup also achieves a creamy texture comparable to some other contenders, but without the dairy. It's thickened with tapioca flour, and achieves a consistency viscous enough to cling to a crusty piece of bread or a hot, toasty, grilled cheese sandwich. If you're in the mood for a good tomato soup, get this one — it's just toma-too good to pass up.
Methodology
To taste this lineup of tomato soups, I started by pinning down an array of options that are widely available at grocery stores across the country. From classic canned tomato soup to creamy bisques and more creative options that feature spices and roasted red peppers, I amassed a diverse group of contenders. Each soup was prepared according to its package instructions to ensure consistency, and tasted without any enhancements, although it's certainly possible to give tomato soup a richer flavor by raiding your stash of condiments.
When judging these tomato soups, flavor came first. I evaluated the soups based on the balance of tomato intensity, sweetness, acidity, and any additional ingredients. Assessments of each soup's texture focused on creaminess, thickness, mouthfeel, and how well the soup clung to a piece of crusty bread. Finally, I factored nutrition into the rankings by examining each soup's sodium, sugar, and fat content. I aimed to highlight soups that excelled in their category, and how well they delivered on the promise of their labels. I tasted each soup warm, with an open mind, and took breaks between samples to avoid palate fatigue.