13 Store-Bought Tomato Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best

You say tomato, and ... well, let's be honest; nobody really says to-mah-to. But regardless of how you pronounce the name of this shiny, red, iconic fruit (yes, tomato is a fruit), you have to admit that it can make for a top-notch bowl of soup. Boxes, cans, and jars of tomato soup line the shelves of almost any grocery store, each one beckoning to be your standalone snack, comforting appetizer, or the steaming sidekick to a hot, melty, grilled cheese sandwich.

Some tomato soups are made as a creamy bisque, while others combine the bright, juicy flavor of tomato with red pepper or basil — but a great tomato soup showcases the balanced combination of sweetness and acidity that makes the tomato such a beloved fruit. Each brand of store-bought tomato soup is unique, but not all of them have the makings of truly transcendent tomatoey greatness.

As a lifelong lover of the holy duo that is grilled cheese and tomato soup, I consider myself something of an authority on the subject. I rounded up 13 of the most popular store-bought tomato soups you can find, and tasted each one to ladle out this comprehensive ranking.