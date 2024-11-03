The Best And Worst Trader Joe's Snacks

If you're a snackivore like myself, you know Trader Joe's is where you go to stock your kitchen with munchies. The company has a well-deserved reputation for value and innovation. From Trader Joe's soup dumplings to their pickle corn dogs, the California-based chain develops most of its products in-house. This gives TJ's the latitude to try out creative snack recipes and cuts out the middleman, passing the savings onto the customer.

But not all snacks are created equal. For all the creative (and sometimes outlandish) snacks that line the shelves of your local Trader Joe's, there are bound to be some misses. I got snacks that represent a range of flavors and textures — salty, sweet, nutty, crunchy, spicy, chewy, and everything in between — and I tasted them to find out which snacks are worth buying, and which you can skip. I cover the best snacks first, rounding out the list with those that may be better off left on the grocery store shelves.