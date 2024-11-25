Give Tomato Soup A Richer Flavor By Raiding Your Stash Of Condiments

Tomato soup's inoffensiveness is kind of its biggest selling point: Not for nothing is a steaming bowl of Campbell's associated with cozy lunches and sick days home from school. Made from little more than pureed tomatoes, salt, and sugar — plus a whisper of seasonings like garlic and celery — tomato soup is mild-tasting by design. That's why everyone loves it.

That same quality means it's also a blank canvas, agreeable to whatever you want to doctor it up with. The best place to start? The condiment rack. The easiest hacks involve, simply, adding a sauce or condiment you've already got in the fridge. Your hot sauces, for instance: a dash of a Louisiana-style pepper sauce will add spice as well as a bit of acidity to lighten the flavors. Sriracha or chili-garlic sauce give you garlic and spicy funk; Chinese chili crisp brings even more funk and an inimitable umami depth (here are some of our favorite brands of chili crisps). Salsa — say, fire-roasted red salsa — provides smokiness and heat.

Something more complex? Stir in a spoonful or two of Thai red curry paste. Something milder? Pesto is, of course, tomato's best friend; mix into the soup while it's heating and/or garnish it with a spoonful before serving (then drizzle with a little olive oil if you're feeling extra cheffy). These are just a few items that can transform your tomato soup from something basic into something that tastes, dare we say ... homemade? And we've barely gotten beyond the refrigerator door.