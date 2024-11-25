Give Tomato Soup A Richer Flavor By Raiding Your Stash Of Condiments
Tomato soup's inoffensiveness is kind of its biggest selling point: Not for nothing is a steaming bowl of Campbell's associated with cozy lunches and sick days home from school. Made from little more than pureed tomatoes, salt, and sugar — plus a whisper of seasonings like garlic and celery — tomato soup is mild-tasting by design. That's why everyone loves it.
That same quality means it's also a blank canvas, agreeable to whatever you want to doctor it up with. The best place to start? The condiment rack. The easiest hacks involve, simply, adding a sauce or condiment you've already got in the fridge. Your hot sauces, for instance: a dash of a Louisiana-style pepper sauce will add spice as well as a bit of acidity to lighten the flavors. Sriracha or chili-garlic sauce give you garlic and spicy funk; Chinese chili crisp brings even more funk and an inimitable umami depth (here are some of our favorite brands of chili crisps). Salsa — say, fire-roasted red salsa — provides smokiness and heat.
Something more complex? Stir in a spoonful or two of Thai red curry paste. Something milder? Pesto is, of course, tomato's best friend; mix into the soup while it's heating and/or garnish it with a spoonful before serving (then drizzle with a little olive oil if you're feeling extra cheffy). These are just a few items that can transform your tomato soup from something basic into something that tastes, dare we say ... homemade? And we've barely gotten beyond the refrigerator door.
Other clever ways to upgrade a can of tomato soup
You've also got your creamy elements: Sour cream or Greek yogurt gives the soup tartness and body, while heavy cream (or coconut milk!) adds richness without the acidity. Some cheese? The brininess of feta, sprinkled on before serving, plays off tomatoes' sweetness, while a dollop of ricotta adds creaminess and protein. Top with fresh herbs — dill, parsley, basil.
Of course, you don't need to stop at the dairy shelf. Want more protein? Stir in shredded rotisserie chicken or a can of white beans, drained and rinsed. Add leftover barbecued pulled pork. Toss in a handful of raw shrimp along with a little minced garlic and a pinch of red pepper flakes, then simmer till the shrimp is no longer translucent — a kind of cheaters' shrimp diablo. You could even spoon it over cooked pasta (relatedly: Here's how to turn canned tomato soup into "sweet spaghetti").
You can also bolster this soup with veggies, like chopped tomatoes or peppers; just simmer long enough that the veggies soften. Or go in a greener direction with chopped kale or Swiss chard, simmered till tender; squeeze a bit of lemon juice in it right before serving to brighten all the flavors up (some feta would be nice in this instance too). Or unite soup and salad in one dish: Toss baby spinach or arugula with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper, then garnish each bowl with a generous handful of dressed greens.