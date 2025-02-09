Is Parmigiano Reggiano Just A Fancy Way Of Saying Parmesan Cheese?

You've probably heard of parmesan cheese. Maybe you buy it in a shaker to sprinkle over your pasta (remember you can reuse the lids from parmesan bottles, too) — or maybe you buy a wedge to grate yourself if you have a date you want to impress. You've also probably heard of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and — not unreasonably, considering the name — perhaps assumed there was some connection between the two. So what's the deal? Is there any difference between these two cheeses, or are they essentially the same thing?

Well, it's the sparkling wine versus Champagne thing again — or the difference between brandy and Cognac, as another example. Cheese can only be called Parmigiano Reggiano if it was made in one of five Italian provinces: Parma, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Mantua, or Modena. Like Gruyère and Comté cheeses, it has a protected status, and must be made according to strict rules.

This means that even if you made a cow milk cheese identical to Parmigiano Reggiano outside of those five provinces in Italy, you cannot legally call it by that name. Manufacturers even engrave the rind of Parmigiano Reggiano to prove the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), which denotes its authenticity and quality. The grainy cheese adds a distinctive nutty and umami-rich flavor to many dishes, from risotto to salads. So how does it compare to parmesan?