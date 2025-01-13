Don't Throw Out The Lids To Parmesan Cheese Bottles — Here's A Hack To Reuse Them

Upcycling parmesan cheese lids to turn your Mason jars into sippy cups is one of those life hacks that will shape your world. Some people argue that Mason jars are not actually drinkware, but no one needs that sort of negativity in their lives. If you're friends with one such person, find yourself a new friend; then, try out this fun hack to upgrade your Mason jar sipping experience the next time you're craving pucker-worthy pink lemonade or an instant iced latte.

That green shaker top actually screws perfectly onto standard-sized Mason jars, and the different pour features make the lid very functional for drinking from. The open pour side of the lid is convenient for gulping, while the side with the holes is perfect for pretty sipping with a straw. The lids are durable and resealable, making it less likely for your drink to spill if the jar gets knocked over. This simple, eco-friendly hack not only saves you money, but it also helps reduce plastic waste in the process.