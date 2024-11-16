The Key To Making The Crispiest Possible Mac And Cheese

It's an all-American staple: Nothing beats a fresh, creamy, steaming bowl of mac and cheese on the dinner table! We all know there are countless ways to make this delicious dish. If you're short on time, a simple boxed version can definitely hit the spot, even though most people have very strong opinions about which boxed version is superior! Our team even reviewed some of the newer boxed options in the grocery store aisle so you don't have to. But in reality, the best way to get a stomach full of delicious mac and cheese is to make it from scratch. There's one specific thing that will make you go back for second and third helpings of your homemade delicacy, and that's a nice, crispy, crunchy layer on top.

Luckily, it's not difficult to do this at home. Make your homemade mac and cheese recipe the way you prefer, but instead of putting it in a casserole dish, spread your mac and cheese on a sheet pan! Then, top it with your favorite breadcrumb topping and pop it in the oven. It's all about surface area compared to a typical casserole dish. The more you spread out the mac and cheese on the sheet pan, the more crunchy morsels you'll have to enjoy.