Creamy Mac And Cheese Is Easy With A Blender

Be careful to avoid mistakes that could ruin your mac and cheese when you try this trick. Making the perfect sauce that's more creamy than soupy involves a delicate balance between the liquids and cheese. If your blended sauce ends up too thick or you just need more of it, you can carefully mix in some more milk, but don't overdo it.

If you really want to max out the creaminess of your mac, you can skip the baking, which should keep the cheese at a more sauce-like consistency. You can also add a parmesan broth recipe to the blender instead of milk or pasta water. This peppery, cheesy liquid can be used in dishes like any other stock, though it can take two or three hours to simmer. If you're willing to put in the prep time, it's absolutely worth it for the cheesiest sauce. Or, blend Greek yogurt into your mac and cheese for some extra protein — this works great with boxed mac in addition to homemade.

If you're not afraid of breaking what some may consider a mac and cheese taboo, then the easiest path to a gooey sauce is introducing Velveeta to your dish. That's how I first learned to make mac and cheese as a kid. It may not technically be cheese, but hey, if it's good enough for Dolly Parton's mac and cheese, there's no reason not to give it a shot.