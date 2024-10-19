Creamy Mac And Cheese Is Easy With A Blender
For all the love and praise that Americans heap on macaroni and cheese, it isn't a particularly sacred recipe. There are as many ways to make it as there are pastas and cheeses, from crafting a delicate roux for the sauce to just dumping a box of macaroni and a packet of powdered cheese in a pot. Trust me, I've been in a mine-versus-yours Thanksgiving mac and cheese argument before — it can get messy, and in the end, no one's right. Speaking of the holidays, I'm usually the one in charge of the mac, and this year I'd love to try busting out the blender to really make a smooth and silky sauce.
This method may be unconventional, but it's great to try if you've been plagued by gritty or broken cheese sauce in the past (and your traditionalist grandma doesn't have to know). If you want to go for it, blend together milk and egg yolks with the cheeses of your choice — cheddar's always a good base — to create an almost overwhelmingly creamy cheese blend. Boil your pasta in whole milk before combining the mac with the sauce in a skillet. You can even bake to make sure the cheeses melt thoroughly and to give the top of the dish a nice golden crust.
Other ways to up the creaminess of your mac and cheese
Be careful to avoid mistakes that could ruin your mac and cheese when you try this trick. Making the perfect sauce that's more creamy than soupy involves a delicate balance between the liquids and cheese. If your blended sauce ends up too thick or you just need more of it, you can carefully mix in some more milk, but don't overdo it.
If you really want to max out the creaminess of your mac, you can skip the baking, which should keep the cheese at a more sauce-like consistency. You can also add a parmesan broth recipe to the blender instead of milk or pasta water. This peppery, cheesy liquid can be used in dishes like any other stock, though it can take two or three hours to simmer. If you're willing to put in the prep time, it's absolutely worth it for the cheesiest sauce. Or, blend Greek yogurt into your mac and cheese for some extra protein — this works great with boxed mac in addition to homemade.
If you're not afraid of breaking what some may consider a mac and cheese taboo, then the easiest path to a gooey sauce is introducing Velveeta to your dish. That's how I first learned to make mac and cheese as a kid. It may not technically be cheese, but hey, if it's good enough for Dolly Parton's mac and cheese, there's no reason not to give it a shot.