Dolly Parton's Secret For Creamy Mac And Cheese

Is there anything Dolly Parton can't do? Everyone knows the icon's classic country music and Southern style, but did you know she is also a master of cooking Southern recipes?

Between the culinary destination that is Dollywood and her growing empire as a celebrity chef with her own line of baking mixes and frozen entrees, Dolly is making sure everyone knows that her love of good country cooking runs just as deep as her love of music.

The internet has already collectively fawned over Dolly's flavor collab with Jeni's Ice Cream, as well as her totally relatable Taco Bello order, but now we know her secret on how to make Dolly's ultimate mac and cheese. Not only does she rely on Velveeta to ensure the creamiest and meltiest cheese sauce, but Dolly also does it differently by serving her mac and cheese with fried apples for an unexpected kick of sweetness.