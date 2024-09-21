Dolly Parton's Go-To Taco Bell Order Is As Relatable As It Is Delicious

Folks will remember the Mexican Pizza was discontinued in 2020 when Taco Bell announced that removing the dish would allow the restaurant chain to "leave a lighter footprint" on the planet and reduce waste production. Fans did not appreciate this consequence of the menu revamp, and a petition quickly circulated on Change.org, which quickly amassed over 171,500 signatures. When asked if Taco Bell should revive the menu item, Parton told BI, "I think they should!"

It seems that when the queen of country music speaks, the world listens, because just two short years later Taco Bell announced the revival of its Mexican Pizza in a 12-minute long TikTok musical featuring multiple stars, grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat, and of course, Miss Dolly Parton herself. Parton then took to Instagram on May 19 of 2022, the official Mexican Pizza re-release day, to celebrate her first bite of the Mexican Pizza renaissance.

"I've been longin' for this moment for so long!" Parton said in her Instagram video, between bites of the crispy, cheesy pizza. "It was worth the wait."

The next time you find yourself at the Taco Bell drive-thru, wondering what to order, just remember to live like Dolly — be kind to others, rock those sparkly leather pants, and make sure to order the Taco Supreme, a Mexican Pizza, and a side of rice and beans.