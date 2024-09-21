Dolly Parton's Go-To Taco Bell Order Is As Relatable As It Is Delicious
Dolly Parton is nicknamed the queen of country music for good reason. Her spunky candor about love, the music industry, and the more minute details of her life has made her relatable to multiple generations of fans. Between guest appearances on popular television shows, collaborations with current artists for new songs, and dropping her own line of cake and baking mixes, Parton regularly reminds us that she's a busy woman working a "9 to 5" kind of life.
In an interview with Business Insider, Parton shared that in the midst of her very dynamic life, she's just like the rest of us when it comes to ordering fast food after a hectic day — she'll hop in the front seat, drive to the nearest Taco Bell, and order the Taco Supreme, a Mexican Pizza, and a hearty side of rice and beans.
Dolly Parton's Taco Bell order includes a fan favorite
Parton's love for the popular Tex-Mex restaurant stems from a marriage tradition. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, regularly take their RV to the closest Taco Bell for casual date nights.
"I like soft-shell tacos," Parton told BI. "I like the others [too], but they fall apart so bad, especially if you're riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that." Parton also revealed that she orders a side of rice and beans with mild hot sauce, so that the meal doesn't get "too hot."
Besides those classic menu items, Parton also gushed about her adoration for the Mexican Pizza, a once-cult-classic turned Taco Bell fan favorite. The drama of the Mexican Pizza is a bit storied, but Parton took part in nearly every development in it — not a shock given what a fan she is.
The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza renaissance
Folks will remember the Mexican Pizza was discontinued in 2020 when Taco Bell announced that removing the dish would allow the restaurant chain to "leave a lighter footprint" on the planet and reduce waste production. Fans did not appreciate this consequence of the menu revamp, and a petition quickly circulated on Change.org, which quickly amassed over 171,500 signatures. When asked if Taco Bell should revive the menu item, Parton told BI, "I think they should!"
It seems that when the queen of country music speaks, the world listens, because just two short years later Taco Bell announced the revival of its Mexican Pizza in a 12-minute long TikTok musical featuring multiple stars, grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat, and of course, Miss Dolly Parton herself. Parton then took to Instagram on May 19 of 2022, the official Mexican Pizza re-release day, to celebrate her first bite of the Mexican Pizza renaissance.
"I've been longin' for this moment for so long!" Parton said in her Instagram video, between bites of the crispy, cheesy pizza. "It was worth the wait."
The next time you find yourself at the Taco Bell drive-thru, wondering what to order, just remember to live like Dolly — be kind to others, rock those sparkly leather pants, and make sure to order the Taco Supreme, a Mexican Pizza, and a side of rice and beans.