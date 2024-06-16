Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Mac And Cheese

Baking the mac and cheese is the best way to get crispy corner pieces and a golden top without losing the creaminess on the inside. Thus, one major way to mess up mac and cheese is to not bake it before serving. Because macaroni and cheese is so simple, your method of cooking it has an outsized impact on flavor and texture. When you throw your mac and cheese in the oven, you are giving it a more complex texture profile.

If fully baking the dish feels like too much of a hassle, or you don't have the time, try using the broiler setting on your oven. This cooking method transforms boxed macaroni and cheese by saving you time without compromising the taste and texture of the dish. After cooking your mac on the stove, use the broiler to bronze the top layer; the moisture on the inside will remains trapped under the crust. Because the broiling technique takes less than 10 minutes, it's easy to keep your dish from over baking.

An important part of getting the bake right is to give the dish time to rest. Without this, the mac and cheese will fall apart when you cut into it; the goal is to have a baked mac and cheese that cuts like casserole or lasagna; resting time is key to solidifying.

